'Throw a punch right back': Husker softball rallies from down seven runs to beat Minnesota for 18th straight win

Every half-inning, the Nebraska softball players have a meeting with each other.

On Sunday, the Huskers gave up six in the top of the third inning to fall behind 8-1 to Minnesota and the meeting was a little longer than normal without any coaches.

This one was calm. And the turning point in what was tied for the largest comeback in school history.

“It was just trust the process,” NU outfielder Peyton Glatter said. “Know what we need to do to win and stay calm. Win every pitch and with that, we will see results.”

The results came, as Nebraska won their 18th game in a row 11-8 over the Gophers at Bowlin Stadium.

“That’s what this team has been about. It’s like they throw a punch, and we are going to throw a punch right back,” Husker coach Rhonda Revelle said. “Like I’ve said, I could not be more proud of this group all year long. But today was special.”

Olivia Ferrell, who has been the ace for the team long, made her mark out of the bullpen Sunday. She gave up Minnesota’s grand slam in the third that gave the Gophers the huge lead.

But she bounced back to only allow two baserunners, one hit and one walk, in the last four innings to lead the comeback.

“She’s just a mature competitor,” Revelle said of Ferrell. “She has given everything she has. … I just thought she didn’t let (the grand slam) faze her.”

On Sunday, nine of the team’s 11 RBIs came from the last three hitters.

Glatter had five of them, including the game-tying grand slam. Caitlynn Neal capped off her best week of the season, with three RBIs, bringing her total over the last five games to 13. Brooke Andrews had the final one of the group.

“They have been awesome,” Revelle said. “It’s like they are their own little team within a team in the 7, 8 and 9 group. The last month they have just been coming, like a steam roller. And it was really a story of 7, 8, 9 this weekend for our team.”

Nebraska has found ways to win all year, as noted by the winning streak which is second longest in school history. But Sunday showed the Huskers could do it.

“That was probably one of my most fun wins of the season so far,” Ferrell said. “When you are killing somebody, it’s fun doing so in the moment. But this was big for us. I don’t know if we have actually won this way yet before.

“This is the biggest comeback (of the season) and so it meant a lot. We were screaming at the end because we knew what we just did was pretty momentous, especially against a good team like Minnesota.”

Nebraska, 33-9 on the season and first in the Big Ten, has nine games remaining in the season. NU travels to fourth-place Wisconsin next weekend.

