'This was their vision': Husker softball team heading to Stillwater for NCAA regional, fulfills team captains' goal

Courtney Wallace said in a preseason press conference that this Nebraska softball team was going to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

She said coach Rhonda Revelle pulled her aside afterward and said those were high expectations.

But Wallace, a senior from Papillion-La Vista, can look back and laugh at it now.

Nebraska (40-14), the Big Ten Tournament champions, were selected and placed in the Stillwater Regional. They play North Texas, who is making its first appearance in the tournament in school history, on Friday.

“It was exciting,” Wallace said. “It almost felt like it was supposed to happen. The whole week I kept saying it was already written. Whatever happens, happens, so let’s not put too much pressure on ourselves. It’s just exciting to put Nebraska back where it belongs.”

Liv Ferrell, an Elkhorn South alum, has not seen the postseason in her previous four seasons like Wallace. Putting Nebraska back into the spotlight was something important to her.

“It’s just so special,” Ferrell said. “That was always the goal, was to go to the tournament. With my fifth year, having the chance to do that as someone from Nebraska, it just means so much.

“When you see ‘I play for Nebraska’, I truly feel it in my heart, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now.”

Ferrell and Wallace, both All-Big Ten pitchers and team captains, along with Karlee Seevers brought the goal up to Revelle and the rest of the coaches. That the tournament was what the team wanted to get to.

“It’s particularly special because (Ferrell and Wallace) with Karlee worked very hard in the summer, but they also talked to the coaching staff a lot about this was their goal,” Revelle said. “This was their vision, and it was their intention.

“They have really driven this bus and we’ve just been in their sidecar helping them guide them through it. So, just really proud of them and it’s a thrill to be a part of it and watch them be able to live out their dream.”

One of the conversations that has happened over the past year was Revelle and her assistants, Lori Sippel and Diane Miller, talking about what it is like to be in the tournament. Only two players on the team, Mya Felder and Cam Ybarra, have been to a regional before this season.

“It’s been interesting because they’ve come to us and said, ‘Tell us what it is like to be in the postseason, we haven’t, and you have.’” Revelle said. “So, Lori, Dianna and I have told them many stories, and only when they ask because it’s not about any other team. It’s about this team.”

The Nebraska roster may not have NCAA Tournament experience, but Revelle said that the conference tournament emulates the environment of playing in the NCAA.

“I’m very grateful for this past Big Ten tournament that our team got to experience that because what they don’t know is that they just played in the postseason with a real postseason feel,” she said. “All three of those games, they were well-pitched, they were well defended, they were about timely hitting.

“That’s postseason softball, so they just put that on their resume. And now it is going to be more of the same.”

As for the Huskers’ Stillwater Regional with North Texas, No. 7-seed Oklahoma State and Fordham, the common theme from the team was no one knows anything about the teams they will face this weekend.

“Back in old, familiar Big 12 country,” Revelle said. “They put together a really good environment. It’s going to be festive.

“I know that we do our due diligence in getting us prepped, but they don’t know a lot about us either. I think it will be a really good tournament.”

First pitch is slated for Friday against the Mean Green (35-14) at 5 p.m. The two teams have played twice, the most recent being in 2011, with Nebraska winning both matchups.

The Big Ten tied a conference record with seven teams qualifying for the NCAA tournament. Joining the Huskers are No 9-seed Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The single-season mark was originally set in 2003.

Rutgers was selected to the NISC tournament, giving the Big Ten a record-tying eight teams selected for any kind of postseason play.

