'The biggest thing is just sticking to our plan' for Huskers after Illinois ace spins Friday evening gem

RBI doubles in each of the first two innings gave Sickels (9-2), the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the week, an early 2-0 lead to work with. The closest she came to a stress inning came in the third when Billie Andrews and Edwards occupied first and second bases. But Sickels got Cam Ybarra to ground out to a diving Kailee Powell at first base to end the biggest scoring threat of the game for NU.

"We just weren’t attacking as much as we need to be," Edwards said. "I don’t know if it was her as much as it was just us. We need to pick ourselves up and we just need to be better and attack our plan."

With three more games left in the series, rest assured Nebraska will see Sickels again. Her Friday night gem was another reminder of how good the pitching in the Big Ten is this year.

Twelve pitchers in the league had ERAs under 2.00 entering Friday, and NU could see another this weekend in Addy Jarvis (1.68 ERA).

"The Big Ten can pitch this year," Revelle said. "That’s the thing that’s unfortunate, that we’re not playing outside of conference, because we have pitchers in this conference, and so if we’re going to win those kind of games, we got to match them pitch for pitch and then come up with those timely hits."