'The biggest thing is just sticking to our plan' for Huskers after Illinois ace spins Friday evening gem

Softball is a complex, detailed-driven sport. And yet, it still comes down to the simple things.
"We got to swing more," Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle said after her team dropped a 4-0 series-opening loss to Illinois on Friday night at Bowlin Stadium.
Outside of four singles, the Husker bats were unable to find any success against Illinois ace Sydney Sickels, who threw a tidy complete-game shutout and lowered her season earned-run average from 0.68 to 0.61.
The junior right-hander struck out seven, including five looking, and was aggressive from the start. Of the 74 pitches she spun, 54 were strikes.
"She’s a pitcher that’s around the zone, she spins it really well, and when you are a strikeout pitcher, the more you don’t get your bat going through the zone and get behind in the count, the easier it is for her," Revelle said.
Nebraska didn’t get a runner beyond second base and had limited opportunities with runners in scoring position, finishing 0-for-4 in such instances.
Revelle said the Huskers (11-10) had a good game plan, but the execution wasn't there.
“I think the biggest thing is just sticking to our plan, and really just selling out and buying into it,” said senior outfielder Tristen Edwards, who reached base safely in her three plate appearances. "We’re at a turning point in the season and we have a decision to make and all we can do is really buy in and sell out."
RBI doubles in each of the first two innings gave Sickels (9-2), the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the week, an early 2-0 lead to work with. The closest she came to a stress inning came in the third when Billie Andrews and Edwards occupied first and second bases. But Sickels got Cam Ybarra to ground out to a diving Kailee Powell at first base to end the biggest scoring threat of the game for NU.
"We just weren’t attacking as much as we need to be," Edwards said. "I don’t know if it was her as much as it was just us. We need to pick ourselves up and we just need to be better and attack our plan."
With three more games left in the series, rest assured Nebraska will see Sickels again. Her Friday night gem was another reminder of how good the pitching in the Big Ten is this year.
Twelve pitchers in the league had ERAs under 2.00 entering Friday, and NU could see another this weekend in Addy Jarvis (1.68 ERA).
"The Big Ten can pitch this year," Revelle said. "That’s the thing that’s unfortunate, that we’re not playing outside of conference, because we have pitchers in this conference, and so if we’re going to win those kind of games, we got to match them pitch for pitch and then come up with those timely hits."
Junior Courtney Wallace (5-4) kept NU in the game for five-plus innings. She gave up four runs on six hits over six innings and retired 10 straight and 11 of 12 over one stretch.
Edwards, meanwhile, has now reached base safely in 18 straight trips to the plate. She singled in the first inning and was hit by pitches twice Friday.
The Huskers and Illini (15-6) will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon. NU is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
