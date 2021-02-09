The Big Ten releases softball schedules. Here's how it will look for the Huskers

Here's something that may provide a sliver of warmth for you this week.

The Big Ten released a spring sports schedule.

The Nebraska softball team will play a 44-game, conference-only schedule beginning Feb. 26-28 with a round-robin tournament in Leesburg, Florida.

In a typical season, Nebraska plays around 56 games.

The Huskers will play Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State twice; Michigan and Purdue three times; and Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern in four-game series over three-day stretches.

Because of weather, NU will spend the first part of its season in Florida. The Huskers will play doubleheaders against Indiana (Feb. 26), Michigan State (Feb. 27) and Ohio State (Feb. 28).

The Huskers will return to Leesburg two weeks later for three-game series against Michigan and Purdue.

Conference play will shift to campus sites beginning the weekend of March 11.

Nebraska will host Penn State (March 26-28), Illinois (April 9-11), Wisconsin (April 23-25) and Maryland (April 30-May 2) at Bowlin Stadium.

There will be no Big Ten Tournament this year.