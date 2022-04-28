The 18-game win streak is over, but now the Husker softball team is playing for a lot more

Coach Rhonda Revelle said it repeatedly. Her players echoed it, too.

During a win streak that ballooned to 18 games, the Nebraska softball team talked about staying in the moment. Take things one game at a time, and one practice at a time. The Huskers didn’t want any win streak to mess with their focus.

But the streak took on a life of its own — it was the second-longest in program history — and the players and coaches were reminded of it often.

“I think we did everything in our power to not feel the weight of it, but it was being talked about a lot so it’s impossible for you not to be aware of it,” Revelle said. “I think they did as remarkable of a job as possible not getting distracted by it, but it’s still there.”

NU’s spotless run was halted last week at Wisconsin. The Badgers took the first two games before Nebraska bounced back Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The streak is behind the Huskers. But now comes a new challenge.

Because of that flood of wins — 13 to begin conference play — Nebraska is in the midst of a Big Ten regular-season title chase. The Huskers are 14-2 in league play and sit a half-game back of Northwestern, which is 15-2 in Big Ten games.

After handling the pressure and attention that came with 18 straight wins, Revelle is confident in her team’s ability to handle the pressure that will come with the final six Big Ten games, beginning with three this weekend at Ohio State.

The last time Nebraska (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) was in the midst of a Big Ten title chase this late into the season was 2014 when it shared the crown with Michigan. Since then, the Huskers have finished third, fifth, fifth, ninth, ninth and eighth. It’s new territory for a team that has strong senior leaders and a young group of players hungry to grow.

“As coaches, that’s our No. 1 message is that we don’t need to feel pressure,” Revelle said. “We just need to play our game.

“Information is power, but it’s important that we stay with the process that’s allowed us to play our best softball, and what we’ve done there it’s simple stuff. We breathe properly. We stay in our routine, we stay pitch for pitch. We are tactical and strategic on how we are attacking opponents and that takes a lot of energy.”

It’s an approach that has allowed the Huskers to overcome three notable bumps to their season, Revelle notes — the opening weekend when NU started 2-3, being on the wrong side of a doubleheader sweep at San Diego in mid-March, and Saturday’s losses to the Badgers.

This weekend’s series with the Buckeyes (29-13, 9-8) carries a lot of significance, Revelle said. Yes, Nebraska likely needs to win the series to stay with Northwestern in the standings, but Ohio State (25) also is ranked higher than NU (31) in the RPI, meaning this series could have an impact on NCAA Tournament seeding.

Though the streak is over, Nebraska’s main goals remain in front of it, and Revelle sees a team that has yet to hit its ceiling.

“I felt like we had a week of practice where we’re still growing,” she said. “We still are learning things this week. We are a program that likes to think that we are developing and getting better through the end of the year. I think because of that, that builds our confidence and I want them to go play with that confidence (against Ohio State).

Game 1 in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

