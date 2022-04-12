Storms don't dampen Huskers' sweep of Iowa at Bowlin Stadium; win streak now 15

A pair of storms rolled through Bowlin Stadium on Tuesday.
The second halted softball for the night.
The first saw Nebraska's offense rumble and strike for 11 third-inning runs in a 14-1, five-inning softball victory against Iowa.
That sealed a 14th straight victory for the Huskers. The streak reached 15 when the second game was called after five innings with the contest going down as an 8-3 Nebraska victory.
Nebraska improved to 30-9 overall and 10-0 in the Big Ten.
In Game 1, the Huskers plated 11 two-out runs against three different pitchers in the third inning to take full control. The scoring burst started with a grand slam from sophomore Caitlynn Neal that smacked the Alex Gordon Complex beyond the right-field fence. It ended with Ava Bredwell's bases-clearing triple.
Nebraska sent 15 batters to the plate in the third. Each Husker had at least one hit by the end of the third.
Bredwell, a freshman catcher, also had a two-run single in the first inning and finished with a career-best five RBIs.
The wind, blowing out to center field, reached 38 mph with gusts well over 50 mph, but that didn't faze the Huskers. Courtney Wallace and Kaylin Kinney combined to hold Iowa to two hits.
Check back later for updates to this story.
