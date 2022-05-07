Still undecided on whether she'll return next year, Wallace throws a senior day gem to lift Huskers

Courtney Wallace hasn't decided yet if she will return next year for her super-senior season.

Just in case, she took part in Saturday's senior day ceremonies, along with five others, following Nebraska's softball game against Indiana.

"I kind of want to get over the emotions of what's going on right now," the senior pitcher said on why she hasn't decided yet.

If Saturday was Wallace's final start at Bowlin Stadium — NU has another game Sunday — then she has a heck of a memento to remember it by.

The Papillion-La Vista graduate scattered four hits, struck out five and sparked the Huskers to a much-needed 7-2 win against the Hoosiers in front of a season-high 1,402 fans.

"I really think that was her best complete game as a collegiate pitcher for us," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "She's had some really great games but that one was an exclamation point."

Wallace, who picked up a career-best 14th win of the season, retired the side in order in the first, third and fourth innings. And when she did hit a little trouble — Indiana threatened down 5-2 with a couple of runners on in the sixth — Wallace's stuff was still sharp and she got an impressive inning-ending catch from left fielder Abbie Squier.

For Wallace, it was her first win since April 17 against Minnesota.

"Yeah, it's been a little rough for me actually," Wallace said. "I'm not performing bad, but I'm not performing the way that I would like to for my team. Today was just me (showing) confidence and saying I'm going to get this done."

After Friday's lackluster 5-0 loss to Indiana (27-20, 10-12 Big Ten) in which the team had just three hits, the Huskers (36-14, 16-5) said they needed to show more fight in trying to regain their midseason form.

Nebraska's offense showed fight by posting five runs in the third inning. The Huskers were more aggressive on the base paths, took advantage of some Indiana fielding hiccups and scored all five runs with two outs.

On Saturday, Nebraska looked more like the team that won 18 straight and was atop the Big Ten rather than the one that had lost five of seven heading in.

"It was never that we weren't all together, but we just had to reconnect," Revelle said. "What I've really learned about this team is where we one go, well all go, so we just need to all commit to that we're all moving in this direction together."

The Huskers honored their six seniors — Wallace, Olivia Ferrell, Cam Ybarra, Anni Raley, Karlee Seevers and Peyton Glatter — after the game.

For Wallace, Saturday was a chance to help the Huskers pick up some confidence ahead of next week's Big Ten Tournament and beyond. She said she put a lot of pressure on herself trying to get the Huskers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

"I felt like I was forcing things to happen, and that's not the way God had planned," said Wallace, who will be working on a graduate degree at UNL next year. "I just had to sit back and go to my morals and my values and say, 'OK, this game is hard. It's going to be hard,' and I just have to accept that."

Revelle wanted to see more fight, and the Huskers showed it, especially Wallace, who still has a big decision to make. Either way, she'll have a senior day performance to savor.

"That was fun," Wallace said. "We didn't come out very hot yesterday and our goal was to come out today and not repeat the last two weekends."

The rubber match is set for noon Sunday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

