Sparked by two four-run innings, Husker softball earns first win of season

A pair of four-run innings lifted the Nebraska softball team to a 10-7 win against UTEP in the Troy Cox Classic on Friday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Huskers (1-1) started fast. Tristen Edwards opened the game with a solo home run, and following a single from Cam Ybarra, sophomore Peyton Glatter blasted a two-run shot. After Olivia Ferrell drew a walk, Payton Huscroft smacked an RBI double to left-center.
The Miners battled back to get within 6-5 after five innings. But back-to-back-to-back RBI hits from Glatter, Courtney Wallace and Lexey Kneib gave the Huskers some breathing room in the sixth.
UTEP (0-2) answered in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with one out. The Miners plated two runs on a single and later a walk, but Wallace got out of a bases-loaded jam on a groundout to third base.
Sophomore Lindsey Walljasper pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save. Wallace got the win, pitching three innings of relief. Junior Olivia Ferrell made her second straight start and gave up three runs in three innings while striking out five.
The Huskers finished with 14 hits. Ybarra, an Oregon State transfer, had three of them. Glatter finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Edwards and Kneib each had two hits for NU, which also drew seven walks.
Nebraska will continue play in the Troy Cox Classic with two games Saturday. The Huskers play Bradley at 10:30 a.m. and UTEP at 3 p.m.