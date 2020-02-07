Sparked by two four-run innings, Husker softball earns first win of season

A pair of four-run innings lifted the Nebraska softball team to a 10-7 win against UTEP in the Troy Cox Classic on Friday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Huskers (1-1) started fast. Tristen Edwards opened the game with a solo home run, and following a single from Cam Ybarra, sophomore Peyton Glatter blasted a two-run shot. After Olivia Ferrell drew a walk, Payton Huscroft smacked an RBI double to left-center.

The Miners battled back to get within 6-5 after five innings. But back-to-back-to-back RBI hits from Glatter, Courtney Wallace and Lexey Kneib gave the Huskers some breathing room in the sixth.

SOFTBALL FRIDAY Las Cruces, New Mexico Nebraska 10, UTEP 7 Saturday's games Nebraska vs. Bradley, 10:30 a.m. Nebraska vs. UTEP, 3 p.m.

