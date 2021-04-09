 Skip to main content
Sickels, Illini shut down Husker softball team in series opener
  Updated
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 4.9

Nebraska's Billie Andrews avoids the tag by Illinois' Katie Wingerter as she steals second base in the third inning Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Illinois and Nebraska beat the rain Friday evening.

Unfortunately for the Husker softball team, Sydney Sickels was a big reason why.

The Illini ace navigated through the NU lineup in an efficient fashion in her team's 4-0, series-opening victory at Bowlin Stadium. The junior pitched a complete game, struck out seven and scattered four singles.

Illinois improved to 15-6 and NU dropped to 11-10.

Games 2 and 3 in the series are Saturday beginning at noon.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

