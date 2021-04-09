Sickels, Illini shut down Husker softball team in series opener

Illinois and Nebraska beat the rain Friday evening.

Unfortunately for the Husker softball team, Sydney Sickels was a big reason why.

The Illini ace navigated through the NU lineup in an efficient fashion in her team's 4-0, series-opening victory at Bowlin Stadium. The junior pitched a complete game, struck out seven and scattered four singles.

Illinois improved to 15-6 and NU dropped to 11-10.

Games 2 and 3 in the series are Saturday beginning at noon.

