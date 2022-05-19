'She is the rare survivor': For Revelle, reviving NU softball program started with reshaping how she coaches

Carol Hutchins and Rhonda Revelle are Big Ten colleagues, longtime peers and dear friends.

Their friendship spans decades, and the chats over the phone are countless. The spirit of those conversations, Hutchins noticed, was different this time as Nebraska and Michigan were preparing for the 2022 season.

"You feel good about some things, and there's some things you've got to work through," said Hutchins, Michigan's legendary softball coach. "But I can tell you one thing, I could hear the twinkle in her eye and she was lighter in her step. I could hear it over the phone this year. I could tell this year that she was feeling really good."

Revelle's preseason optimism was more than realized last week in East Lansing, Michigan, where Nebraska's upstart softball team won three games in three days, including a 3-1 victory against conference power Michigan in the final, to win the Big Ten Tournament. It arguably was the Huskers' biggest win in quite some time, and it pumped life into a Husker program that had plenty of it before the tournament began.

The postgame scene in East Lansing was filled with wide smiles, elation, tears and a water bath for the head coach. And even in defeat, Hutchins said she couldn't help but be thrilled for Revelle.

Thrilled because Revelle is a survivor, Hutchins says.

Three years after being investigated by the NU Athletic Department for player mistreatment, and then overcoming outside doubts that the softball program could return to its previous success, Revelle has the Huskers (40-14) back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

"She brought her program and herself back from the ashes, literally," Hutchins said this week. "I don't know how anybody that can survive that, withstand it and be standing here today. A lot of people, even if they survived it, might have walked away."

Not Revelle. She played for the Huskers and then built them into one of the top programs within the Husker Athletic Department. Revelle was going to see this through.

But even after nearly 30 years coaching a Division I team, it meant stepping back and reevaluating how to lead a program through a rebuild.

"It really starts with building the culture and helping your leaders develop," Revelle said Wednesday, just before the Huskers boarded a bus for the Stillwater, Oklahoma, Regional. "And without those two things, no team, no organization is going to have sustained success.

"Your culture is fluid and it's dynamic, and if you take your eye off of it — I know this personally — if you take your eye off it, it can go in a direction that nobody wants it to go."

When Revelle was reinstated in August of 2019, there was a lot of work to do to pick up the pieces. Prior to that summer, NU has been slipping in the win column, and after making the NCAAs in 20 of 22 seasons, the Huskers missed in four straight seasons while finishing fifth, ninth, ninth and eighth in the Big Ten standings.

Despite the pressure that comes with being measured by wins and losses, Revelle wanted to put less emphasis on the scoreboard. Focus on building culture. Trust the process. She began building stronger relationships with her players — this year it's trips to the coffee shop with the captains — while evolving as a coach.

"Coach Revelle has opened up a lot with us," said senior pitcher Courtney Wallace, who was a freshman when NU's program went into investigation. "She's been herself again, and it's been refreshing.

"She's done a great job, and this year has been awesome."

A fifth-year senior, Olivia Ferrell has seen Nebraska softball at its low point and in its resurgence. Things were definitely a little bit tight a few years ago, Ferrell notes.

"But I think as the years have went on since then everything's just kind of went back to normal, which has been really nice," the senior captain said. "We have a lot better relationship and just really working together and I feel like we're striving towards the same things."

It's been fun, Ferrell adds. Revelle, who has won 1,068 career games, will even chug a Bang Energy drink with her players in the dugout.

Hutchins sees a different Husker coach, too.

"Just to see Rhonda this whole season, not just her success, (but) how happy she is and how much fun she's having again coaching," she said. "People don't realize the toll it took and the toll it can take on a coach. The toll it took on her, nobody can comprehend it.

"What she went through, (coaches) don't survive it. She is the rare survivor and then she had to recover and that took a few years, and now she's thriving. And I love those Nebraska kids. I love them for it."

Revelle has spoken numerous times about how special this year's Red Team (Revelle's popular tag for her squads) is, sometimes almost bringing her to tears talking about it. This team, Revelle says, has been chasing excellence on the field, off the field and in the classroom. It's translating to wins and a stronger culture.

Asked this week what it meant to be given another chance to reshape the program, Revelle stopped for a few moments to collect herself.

"I've worn the jersey, I've devoted my life to this program, never wanted to be anywhere else," Revelle said. "When other schools came calling, I didn't call back. To have the opportunity to get it back to where it should be, where it rightfully should be, and if I can be a part of that, great. If I can't, somebody else needs to do it because it deserves to be there.

"This isn't about me. This is about Nebraska."

