HUSKER SOFTBALL

Seven Husker softball players pick up all-region honors

  • Updated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 4.12

Nebraska’s Mya Felder fields a ground ball against Iowa on April 12 at Bowlin Stadium.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Nebraska's rebound season in softball yielded several regional honors Thursday.

Seven Husker softball players were named to the All-Midwest Region team, including Mya Felder and Cam Ybarra, who earned first-team honors.

Olivia Ferrell and Abbie Squier were named to the second team, and Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Courtney Wallace were named to the third team.

The seven selections are the most in program history.

Felder is a two-time all-region selection. She was named to the all-Pacific Regional third team last year while playing at Oregon.

Ybarra received another first-team honor after being named to the Big Ten's first team. She also was the Big Ten Tournament's most outstanding player.

Oklahoma freshman pitcher and Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordy Bahl was named to the first team in the Central regional. Wichita State sophomore outfielder and Beatrice graduate Addison Barnard also earned first-team Central honors.

Lincoln Southwest graduate Emma Kauf, who is playing at Georgia Tech, was selected to the all-Southeast second team.

