Riding an 18-game win streak, Nebraska softball cracks the top 25

The nation is taking notice of what's happening with Husker softball.

After sweeping a three-game set from Minnesota and pushing its win streak to 18 games, Nebraska is ranked No. 21 in the D1Softball Top 25, which was released Monday.

NU is ranked in a top 25 poll for the first time since 2016. The USA Today Coaches' and ESPN polls will be released later in the week. NU was receiving votes in both polls last week, and that was before it swept Iowa and Minnesota for a 5-0 week.

More importantly for the Huskers in their quest to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, they have moved up to 27th in the RPI rankings. That puts them in a great spot to grab an NCAA Tournament at-large bid if they don't get the Big Ten's automatic bid.

The Huskers will have multiple chances to bolster their resume over the final three weeks of the regular season. The Huskers play at Wisconsin this weekend and the Badgers are No. 32 in the RPI.

Next week's NU foe, Ohio State, is 22nd in the RPI.

Nebraska is 33-9 overall, and at 13-0 in the league standings is the only team unbeaten in Big Ten play. The Huskers' win streak hit 18 Sunday when they rallied from down 8-1 to beat Minnesota 11-8.

It tied for the largest comeback in program history.

Northwestern (30-6) is ranked seventh in the D1Softball poll, Michigan (26-13) is 22nd and Illinois (26-14) is 25th. The Huskers won two games against Michigan to open Big Ten paly but does not have Northwestern or Illinois in this scheduling cycle.

The Huskers have the third-longest active win streak in the country behind Arizona (20) and Boston University (19).

Nebraska opens a three-game series at Wisconsin beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

