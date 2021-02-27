Rhonda Revelle reaches 1,000 career softball wins with NU; Huskers split with Spartans

Season win No. 2 for Nebraska.

Career win No. 1,000 for Rhonda Revelle in Husker red.

The NU softball team defeated Michigan State 7-1 on Saturday morning in Leesburg, Florida, to give Revelle her 1,000th career win as Nebraska's head coach.

Revelle has 1,008 overall wins for her career. She won eight games coaching Nebraska Wesleyan in 1987.

Revelle is the first coach in any sport at NU to reach the four-digit win milestone, and she's the ninth active Division I coach to hit 1,000 at his or her school.

Nebraska has reached the NCAA Tournament 20 times under Revelle, including three trips to the Women's College World Series. She's an NFCA Hall of Famer.

Nebraska (2-2) scored five runs in the second inning to take control of the first game.

Sydney Gray knocked in the Huskers' first run and Rylie Unzicker made it 2-0 on an RBI groundout. Freshman Billie Andrews followed with a two-run single before senior Tristen Edwards capped the scoring spurt with an RBI single.

NU tacked on two more runs in the fourth on RBI hits from Unzicker and Edwards. Both players finished 3-for-4.