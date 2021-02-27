Rhonda Revelle reaches 1,000 career softball wins as Nebraska's coach

Season win No. 2 for Nebraska.

Career win No. 1,000 for Rhonda Revelle in Husker red.

The NU softball team defeated Michigan State 7-1 on Saturday morning in Leesburg, Florida, to give Revelle her 1,000th career win as Nebraska's head coach.

Revelle has 1,008 overall wins for her career. She won eight games coaching Nebraska Wesleyan in 1987.

Revelle is the first coach in any sport at NU to reach the four-digit win milestone. Her career record stands at 1,008-599.

The Huskers (3-1) and Spartans were scheduled to play a second game Saturday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

