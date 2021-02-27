 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rhonda Revelle reaches 1,000 career softball wins as Nebraska's coach
View Comments
topical

Rhonda Revelle reaches 1,000 career softball wins as Nebraska's coach

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Rhonda Revelle

Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle coaches against Penn State on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Bowlin Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Season win No. 2 for Nebraska.

Career win No. 1,000 for Rhonda Revelle in Husker red.

The NU softball team defeated Michigan State 7-1 on Saturday morning in Leesburg, Florida, to give Revelle her 1,000th career win as Nebraska's head coach.

Revelle has 1,008 overall wins for her career. She won eight games coaching Nebraska Wesleyan in 1987.

Revelle is the first coach in any sport at NU to reach the four-digit win milestone. Her career record stands at 1,008-599.

The Huskers (3-1) and Spartans were scheduled to play a second game Saturday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News