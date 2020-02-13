Rhonda Revelle was logging a lot of highway miles at the time, each stop meant to feed her passion to coach softball.

She'd drive to the South Dakota-Nebraska border, or set up appointments in towns in the northeastern part of the state.

But these were not trips to watch softball tournaments or visit high schools to talk to recruits. Instead, Revelle was selling life insurance.

She'd drive to Verdigre for a 5 p.m. appointment representing Western Fraternal Life, and then jaunt back to Lincoln in time to run a 10 p.m. softball practice at Nebraska Wesleyan.

On Saturday, Revelle, Nebraska's longtime softball coach, recorded career win No. 1,000. The majority of those wins — 992 — have come over a 28-year span at Nebraska.

The first eight? It started at University Place Park.

After exhausting her playing eligibility at Nebraska in 1983, Revelle stayed in Lincoln to finish school. She got her teaching certificate and remained in town, officiating games, substitute teaching and driving buses for special assignments with Lincoln Public Schools.

"I was the Friday night bus driver for the football teams," Revelle said.

By 1986, Revelle was helping with the NWU softball program. Orson Christensen, also NWU's athletic director and football coach at the time, was the softball coach in name. But Revelle had a big part with the team. She helped organize the practices, and she brought in a couple of former teammates to assist. By 1987, whether Revelle intended to or not, she was Wesleyan's head coach.

It wasn't a full-time gig. It paid $900 a year, and Revelle needed other sources of income. So she got a license to sell insurance for a company based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"I knew if I wanted to coach at Wesleyan I needed to be available when we could practice, and when we could practice in the winter was in the indoor facility from 10 until midnight," Revelle said.

Needless to say, Revelle's first true coaching job was a "trial-and-error" experience. But the 24-year-old, who grew up writing in lineup cards for her dad's fast-pitch softball team, loved teaching softball. What she lacked in experience, she made up in tireless spirit.

"I was energetic, and enthused and loved it," Revelle said. "I saw possibility in all of it, just a can-do spirit, but I was almost their age. That's the crazy part, when you think about it."

Renee Williams, now a high school and college softball umpire, was a freshman on the 1987 team. She recalled Revelle's positive energy.

"Back then, the thing I remember is the part of, 'Oh, OK, there's a gal who played for the university and now she's coaching us,'" Williams said. "That was kind of a thing you didn't hear of back then, players getting into coaching.

"We all had a good time. We thought it was fun."

Nebraska Wesleyan finished 8-16 that season. By the summer of ’87, Revelle had made up her mind, without a job lined up, to move to California in hopes of finding a bigger coaching role. Before loading up the car, she was offered an assistant position at Division II Cal State-Hayward. After one season there, Revelle heard San Jose State was looking for a pitching coach. Four candidates were interviewed and SJSU coach Kathy Strahan told Revelle that she ranked No. 4 among the four.

The reason: Revelle's lack of experience.

The reason for getting an interview: Strahan's mother, who analyzed handwriting at the time, said "the way you sign your signature says I should interview you."

Revelle went from No. 4 to No. 1, and spent four seasons with the Spartans, learning how to recruit. When the Nebraska job opened in 1993, Revelle applied. She took the job despite having to take a $12,000 pay cut. For Revelle, it was a no-brainer.

What followed were 992 victories, 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the Women's College World Series.

After Nebraska defeated UTEP on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, each player took turns signing a softball for Revelle. The coach unpacked after returning from the tournament and saw the ball, and placed it next to a picture of her father, Ron.

To no surprise, Revelle didn't want to talk about 1,000 wins after Saturday's victory. Instead, she talked about the people who helped make the journey to the milestone possible.

Assistant coach Lori Sippel and Barbara Hibner, who hired Revelle at NU, were near the top of a long list, a list that includes 12 players from a 1987 Nebraska Wesleyan squad.

The practices. The drives to Verdigre. The first paychecks. Paying dues. Feeding a passion.

"You don't think about it being hard when it's what you want to do," Revelle said. "I knew I had to do what I had to do to pay my rent and get gas in my car, but yet you have this passion. I never thought about it as work. I just thought about it as, 'This is my schedule.'"

The Huskers (3-2) will compete at at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta. NU will play both Georgia Tech and Boston College twice.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

