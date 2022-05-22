Revelle has coached special teams before, but here's how the 2022 Husker softball squad set itself apart

STILLWATER, Okla. — Rhonda Revelle just completed her 30th year as Nebraska's softball coach.

Twenty-one of those seasons finished with the Huskers reaching the NCAA Tournament, including three trips to the Women's College World Series.

So it goes without saying that Revelle has had a lot of special teams at Nebraska. Her 2022 group didn't go as far as some of those teams — NU went 1-2 at the NCAA Stillwater Regional this past weekend — yet it found a way to set itself apart.

For Revelle, it wasn't how this team finished. It was about the growth and buy-in from 17 players who shared the same desire to get Nebraska softball back to where it once was — competing at a high level in the conference and playing in the NCAA Tournament.

It took a lot to get here.

"I don't know unequivocally that I've ever been part of a team that has traveled so much ground from building our culture to setting our standard for our work in the offseason to how we conduct ourselves during practice to what we give in our community," Revelle said Saturday night after NU lost to North Texas 3-0. "It was nothing short of amazing and I could not be more grateful, or more proud."

Nebraska (41-16) was such a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament — 20 trips in 22 seasons through 2016 — that it entered each season with lofty expectations. But Nebraska hit a rut and missed the NCAAs in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 (there was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19).

Despite the tournament drought growing, this year's team set the bar high anyway. Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace said prior to the season that the goal was to compete for a Big Ten championship, and senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell, who came back for her second senior season, believed NU had the talent to get back to the postseason.

There were questions from the outside. How would the Huskers replace the production of Tristen Edwards? How are the younger players progressing? Could NU improve on an eighth-place finish in Big Ten play from 2021?

But inside the Husker softball walls, the players were confident and optimistic, and though Revelle spoke highly about the players' work from a physical standpoint, it was summer Zoom sessions focused on leadership that set the course .

The Huskers began to grow on and off the field.

"I really think it was kind of everything," Revelle said of where the Huskers grew the most. "It wasn't one thing. It grew together and it took on a life of its own.

"I know this kind of sounds crazy, but the root system under the ground just kept interlocking ... and the root center locked the more the tree grew."

Feeding those roots were NU's three senior captains — Ferrell, Wallace and Karlee Seevers. They discussed culture and other team aspects over coffee with the coaches. They found different ways to lead.

Seevers played a big role in the team's spirit, Revelle said, and was a role model in the community. Wallace, the coach said, had a bold vision, and Ferrell gave everything she could to the program.

"Their fingerprints are all over this program, and to know where we've come from, and the fact that they just said, 'I'm going to do this heavy lifting and we're going to lock arms and do this together and we are going to take a leap of faith ...'" Revelle said. "They just took a leap of faith, and I'm going to look back on it ... it's still kind of surreal to me."

Nebraska still had to learn on the fly. It shook off a so-so opening weekend at Northern Iowa and had to refocus after getting swept in a doubleheader at San Diego in mid-March.

An 18-game win streak followed and then Nebraska won a Big Ten Tournament title. Soon it was in a familiar place — playing softball deep into May.

Win or lose, Nebraska played for each other, Ferrell said.

No, Nebraska is not heading to super regionals, but the Huskers still reflected in a celebratory tone Saturday night. And they created a deeply rooted blueprint for future Husker teams to follow.

"I think there will never be another Nebraska team like this," Wallace said. "It can never be replicated exactly."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

