Pregame timing was off, but Ferrell and Wallace were on as Huskers open NCAA play with shutout win

STILLWATER, Okla. — Olivia Ferrell says she is the designated timekeeper for the Nebraska softball team.

Being a senior, she has played enough games to know exactly when to tap her watch to signal the start of the Huskers' pregame routines.

But an extra 15-20 minutes added to pregame by the NCAA during postseason play threw Ferrell and her teammates off Friday before the Huskers' opening game in the NCAA Tournament, leading to some extra standing around.

"It was my fault," Ferrell said. "I started way too early and that's fine. It will be better tomorrow."

Actually, Ferrell's timing was quite good, at least once she spun the first pitch against North Texas (35-15).

Ferrell and fellow senior Courtney Wallace each found a rhythm, and combined to shut down Conference-USA's top offense in a 3-0 victory in the Stillwater Regional at Cowgirl Stadium.

It was NU's sixth shutout of the season, and first in NCAA Tournament play since beating BYU 2-0 in the 2016 Columbia, Missouri, Regional.

Ferrell struck out six over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win, and Wallace was spotless over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.

Nebraska will play No. 7 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Nebraska (41-14), playing in the NCAAs for the first time since 2016, plated two runs in the first inning, another in the fourth on Kaylin Kinney's RBI single and got a key double play to end a North Texas threat in the sixth inning.

"I thought we played really good defense behind our pitchers," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "I thought they did what they do, and then I thought we had some timely hitting. That was a good clean ballgame, honestly."

Nebraska's two runs in the first set the tone, but it was Ferrell and later Wallace who maintained the Huskers' comfort level throughout the game.

Ferrell worked around a leadoff double — it missed being a homer by about 6 inches — in the third and a leadoff triple in the fourth.

The fifth-year senior from Elkhorn South was making her 85th career start, but this was her first in an NCAA Tournament.

"Honestly, I felt pretty calm," said Ferrell, who picked up her 20th win of the season. "I knew my team was going to play really good defense, especially when we got the two up on the board in the first inning. That helped me kind of settle in and just trust my stuff and hit my spots."

When North Texas leadoff hitter Lexi Cobb drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, Ferrell recorded her final out before making way to Wallace, a strong groundout pitcher about to face the heart of the North Texas lineup.

After giving up a single, Wallace got Kailey Gamble, who has 16 homers, to ground into an inning-ending double play.

"That is part of our defense and that's part of what she does, and it worked masterfully," Revelle said of Wallace, who earned her fourth save.

Nebraska's senior pitching duo has been quite masterful itself as of late. Since entering postseason play — three Big Ten Tournament games and Friday's contest — Wallace and Ferrell have combined to hold teams to three runs and 10 hits over 29 innings. No opponent has recorded more than three hits in that stretch.

Ferrell lowered her ERA to 1.96 with Friday's performance, and Wallace, a Papillion-La Vista grad, has allowed just three earned runs over her last 25 innings in the circle.

In an NCAA setting, where pitching is critical, Wallace and Ferrell are delivering.

"I think they're just pitching very confident, that's the first thing," Revelle said. "And I think they're pitching their game, that's the second thing. And I don't think they're backing down from any opponent, and that's the third."

The third thing will be key Saturday when the Huskers take on one of the top teams in the country in Big 12 Tournament champ Oklahoma State (42-12), which beat Fordham 12-0 in five innings Friday. The Huskers could very well see Big 12 pitcher of the year Kelly Maxwell, meaning NU may need to turn to pitching and defense to pull through.

"For us, it's not really about the opponent that we're playing, but anytime our pitchers and our defense throw a shutout, it builds confidence," Revelle said."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

