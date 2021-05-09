Playing without five players, including Edwards, Huskers struggle in doubleheader loss at Iowa

Playing without three regular starters and another who shares starts at catcher, the Nebraska softball team struggled during its final stay in Iowa City, Iowa.

For the second time in the series, Allison Doocy dazzled against the shorthanded Huskers, leading Iowa to a 6-1 win to open a doubleheader Sunday. NU plated just one run in a 4-1 loss to the Hawkeyes in the second game.

The Hawkeyes (23-17) and Huskers (21-19) entered the series tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings. Then Iowa took three of four games and strongly damaged NU's slim postseason hopes.

Nebraska scored four runs in Saturday's win. It managed a combined two runs in the other three games.

The Huskers did not have two of its top hitters — Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker — for the four-game series. NU also was without three other players for undisclosed reasons.

"Five Nebraska softball student-athletes did not travel to Iowa this weekend," NU said in a statement. "The five student-athletes will be available to compete next weekend at Northwestern. Nebraska Athletics will have no further comment."