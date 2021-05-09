Playing without five players, including Edwards, Huskers struggle in doubleheader loss at Iowa

Playing without three regular starters and another who shares starts at catcher, the Nebraska softball team struggled during its final stay in Iowa City, Iowa.
For the second time in the series, Allison Doocy dazzled against the shorthanded Huskers, leading Iowa to a 6-1 win to open a doubleheader Sunday. NU plated just one run in a 4-1 loss to the Hawkeyes in the second game.
The Hawkeyes (23-17) and Huskers (21-19) entered the series tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings. Then Iowa took three of four games and strongly damaged NU's slim postseason hopes.
Nebraska scored four runs in Saturday's win. It managed a combined two runs in the other three games.
The Huskers did not have two of its top hitters — Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker — for the four-game series. NU also was without three other players for undisclosed reasons.
"Five Nebraska softball student-athletes did not travel to Iowa this weekend," NU said in a statement. "The five student-athletes will be available to compete next weekend at Northwestern. Nebraska Athletics will have no further comment."
Nebraska did not confirm the identity of the players, but none of NU's four lineup cards for the Iowa series included Edwards, Unzicker, Ally Riley and Sarah Yocom. Riley has split starts at catcher with junior Anni Raley, and Yocom has made 30 starts at first base as the team's flex player. All four are seniors.
On Sunday, a thin Nebraska lineup managed only four hits against Doocy, who struck out 11. The only run she gave up came on an RBI single from NU junior Courtney Wallace in the sixth inning.
Doocy allowed only one hit in Iowa's 1-0 series-opening win Friday.
The Hawkeyes scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning against freshman Kaylin Kinney to take early command. The frame included a bases-clearing, two-out double from Denali Loecker.
The Huskers had better success at the plate in Game 2 against Sarah Lehman and Lauren Shaw, managing seven hits against the Hawkeye duo. But NU was 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position — including 0-for-3 with the bases loaded — while Iowa was 4-for-9.
The Hawkeyes plated all four of its runs on singles, including two in the third inning.
Junior Peyton Glatter had two hits, including a sixth-inning homer, for Nebraska. Junior Olivia Ferrell (10-10) allowed four runs on seven hits.