Pitcher Walljasper transferring to Charlotte after two seasons with the Huskers

Lindsey Walljasper, who made 29 starts in the circle in nearly 1½ seasons at Nebraska, will transfer to play softball at Charlotte.

Charlotte announced the addition of Walljasper on Friday.

The right-hander went 15-17 with a 4.87 earned-run average in 44 pitching appearances with the Huskers. The Manteca, California, native also was a regular in the lineup, hitting .255 in 50 starts as a freshman and .297 as a sophomore.

Walljasper, who is the second NU softball player to transfer in nearly a week, was one of the top recruits in the Huskers' 2019 class and was an immediate contributor. She became just the third NU freshman pitcher to start a season opener since 1995.

Walljasper flashed her potential at various points during her freshman year, including late in the season.

A fracture in her nonthrowing wrist limited Walljasper during the fall practice/exhibition season in 2019, and her sophomore campaign got off to a tough start. Walljasper was 4-5 with a 5.01 earned-run average before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season.