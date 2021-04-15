Past the halfway point, what have we learned about Husker softball? And what could we learn?

The Big Ten softball season is 44 games long and we're more than halfway home.
Nebraska is 14-10 heading into its toughest four-game series of the season, a trip to No. 24 Minnesota, which begins Friday in Minneapolis.
With four-game sets against the Gophers, Iowa and Northwestern (all three are in the top five in the Big Ten standings) upcoming, the Huskers have a chance to improve their postseason hopes.
Here are three things we have learned 24 games in, and three questions for the final half.
What we've learned
The pitching is better: Senior Olivia Ferrell and junior Courtney Wallace have shown vast improvement in the circle.
Ferrell, who entered the season with a career earned-run average of 4.47, is 8-6 with a 2.63 ERA, and she already has set a career high for strikeouts in a season with 71.
Wallace's ERA over her first two seasons was 5.50, and this year it's at 2.65.
Through 24 games, NU boasts a 2.75 ERA and is allowing only 3.4 runs per game. The Huskers haven't produced numbers like that since 2014.
Rising freshman: Nebraska has a budding star in first-year player Billie Andrews.
What's impressive is how well the Gretna graduate bounced back after a slow start to the season. She began 4-for-31 at the plate with no extra-base hits. Since then, she is 23-for-48 (.479) with nine extra-base hits.
Andrews leads all Big Ten freshmen in runs (20), home runs (four), RBIs (19) and stolen bases (nine), and is tied for the league lead in hits (27) and batting average (.342).
Andrews also has given the Huskers a strong defensive presence it had been missing at shortstop since the days of Alicia Armstrong.
Nobody wants to pitch to Edwards: Tristen Edwards had one of the hottest bats in the country last year before COVID-19 shut down the season.
Big Ten teams took notice and are pitching to her very carefully — well, uncarefully if you account for 13 times she's been hit by pitches — all season. The senior outfielder has been walked 38 times and she ranks second nationally in walks per game.
When teams are pitching to Edwards, she continues to produce. She's hitting .380 with five doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs, and she's on base 63.3% of the time.
What we still need to learn
Can the Huskers flip the close ones? Nebraska was 11-9 before taking three of four games from Illinois last week, and coach Rhonda Revelle said she thought her team was close to being 15-5 if it had finished games better.
Twelve of NU's 24 games have been decided by two runs or fewer, and the Huskers are 6-6 in those contests. It's a sign of a young team.
The Huskers showed some growth in this area against Illinois, holding off a late Illinois rally for a 5-4 win in Game 2, and rallying for a late 8-6 victory in the series finale.
Teams are going to pitch around Edwards; can others step up? Billie Andrews is riding a hot streak, and senior Cam Ybarra, who bats behind Edwards, has provided a spark, too, hitting .304.
The Huskers may need to develop more consistency behind Edwards if it wants to force teams to think long and hard about pitching around the team's top hitter.
Wallace's recent production at the plate is a good sign — she has eight hits and 10 RBIs over the Huskers' past eight games — and junior Peyton Glatter is swinging the bat better.
Losing freshman Sydney Gray to a season-ending knee injury was a big blow to the lineup. She was leading the team in hitting before the injury.
Can the pitching hold up? In a normal season, when the weekend Big Ten series are three games long, two pitchers can carry a big load for a team. Sometimes a dominant pitcher can do it all.
But the 2021 series are four games long, so teams are getting more opportunities to see a pitcher or pitchers and make adjustments over the course of a weekend.
Nebraska is relying heavily on Ferrell and Wallace. The duo has combined to pitch 146 of the team's 163 innings as the coaches work to get freshman Kaylin Kinney some innings here and there.
It will be interesting to see how Big Ten coaches use pitchers the rest of the season. If teams have depth in the circle, it could make a big difference in the standings.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.