Past the halfway point, what have we learned about Husker softball? And what could we learn?

What's impressive is how well the Gretna graduate bounced back after a slow start to the season. She began 4-for-31 at the plate with no extra-base hits. Since then, she is 23-for-48 (.479) with nine extra-base hits.

Andrews leads all Big Ten freshmen in runs (20), home runs (four), RBIs (19) and stolen bases (nine), and is tied for the league lead in hits (27) and batting average (.342).

Andrews also has given the Huskers a strong defensive presence it had been missing at shortstop since the days of Alicia Armstrong.

Nobody wants to pitch to Edwards: Tristen Edwards had one of the hottest bats in the country last year before COVID-19 shut down the season.

Big Ten teams took notice and are pitching to her very carefully — well, uncarefully if you account for 13 times she's been hit by pitches — all season. The senior outfielder has been walked 38 times and she ranks second nationally in walks per game.

When teams are pitching to Edwards, she continues to produce. She's hitting .380 with five doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs, and she's on base 63.3% of the time.

What we still need to learn