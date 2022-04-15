Olivia Ferrell delivers a 'really beautiful game' as Husker softball pushes win streak to 16

The pitcher who helped lead Nebraska to 23 straight wins 20 years ago was in the house Friday evening at Bowlin Stadium.

That would be Peaches James, who delivered the ceremonial first pitch in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Olivia Ferrell delivered, too.

The senior right-hander threw a complete-game shutout against Minnesota, one of the Big Ten's top offenses, as the Nebraska softball team cruised to a 7-0 win to push its win streak to 16.

It's the program's longest win streak since James dazzled while pitching for the Huskers.

James grabbed NU coach Rhonda Revelle after the game and said she loved being there to watch the team.

"She's one of our greatest fans," Revelle said after NU improved to 31-9 overall and 11-0 in the Big Ten.

James had to like what Ferrell did over seven innings in what Revelle called "a really beautiful game" from the team's ace pitcher. Ferrell allowed only three hits to a Gopher team that entered the weekend averaging 5.7 runs per game.

Ferrell worked both sides of the plate on a chilly Friday and relied on her off-speed stuff over the later innings to keep Minnesota off-balanced.

"I thought I was able to keep them off the board, and that's what I'm trying to do, put up zeroes for my team," said Ferrell, who lowered her earned-run average to 1.89. "When they (Nebraska) put up seven runs, it makes it a little easier, that's for sure."

Ferrell, who decided to take advantage of her COVID-19 year and return for a second senior season, is having her best year as a Husker, and she may be having her best stretch.

Over her past nine appearances, including six starts, she has allowed only five earned runs in 41 1/3 innings of work. She has pitched back-to-back shutouts in games that she has started, last week blanking Michigan State 7-0.

Ferrell's efforts Friday came against a Minnesota team that ranks second in the Big Ten in runs scored and homers. Minnesota's only extra-base hit was a double, and the Gophers (18-16-1, 5-5 Big Ten) were 1-for-11 with runners on base.

A sore left wrist kept Ferrell from pitching in Tuesday's doubleheader against Iowa, but it didn't keep her down long, nor did it affect her Friday, outside of a couple of hard comebackers that stung maybe a little.

"I'll be fine," the Elkhorn South graduate said. "Just keep it wrapped up and hopefully I don't have too many more come back at me."

Ferrell got immediate help from the Husker offense.

Sophomore Sydney Gray clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning and sophomore Abbie Squier knocked in two runs in the third with a hit that just stayed just fair down the left-field line. Senior Cam Ybarra, who had two hits, roped a homer to right field in the fifth.

Nebraska is 18-0 when it hits at least two homers in a game this season. NU has hit 63 long balls.

"The fact that we scored early, I thought we had a really good approach at the plate today," Revelle said.

The Huskers, who haven't lost a game since March 15, will look to keep the momentum going at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

The win streak continues to be one of the least-talked-about subjects in the Husker clubhouse, but the team continues to learn a lot about itself during the run.

"I think it just shows our consistency, and we've been working for that every day since the last game last season," Ferrell said. "We knew we had the potential, but we're not really thinking about it (the streak) that much."

