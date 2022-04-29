Ohio State's Handley handles Huskers as Buckeyes take series opener

Lexie Handley had a handle on the Huskers on Friday.

The Ohio State offense backed her up with a big inning to dent Nebraska's hopes of winning the Big Ten.

Handley helped the Buckeyes shut down the Nebraska softball team in a 6-2 series-opening win Friday in Columbus, Ohio. After winning 18 straight, NU has lost three of its past four games.

The loss dropped the Huskers (34-12) to 14-3 in Big Ten play. NU opened the weekend a half-game behind Northwestern for the Big Ten lead. The Wildcats defeated Iowa 9-5 on Friday to extend their cushion over the Huskers with five games to play.

Handley didn't need a lot of pitches to silence the Husker bats. The left-hander recorded six one-pitch outs and struck out seven. She aggressively attacked the zone, with 41 of her first 56 pitches going for strikes.

Ohio State broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Buckeyes loaded the bases on a walk and two singles, and Sam Hackenbracht followed with a two-run single to give OSU a 3-0 lead. McKenzie Bump drew a bases-loaded walk and Kami Kortokrax added an RBI single to center field before Olivia Ferrell got out of the inning.

OSU (30-13, 10-8 Big Ten) had Ferrell on her heels throughout the game. The Buckeyes stranded two runners in each of the first two innings, and an inning-opening double in the third led to OSU's first run.

Ferrell, who entered with a 1.72 ERA in road games, settled in after the fourth inning, retiring six of the final seven batters she faced. The senior righty gave up eight hits, walked four, hit two batters and struck out five.

Handley's efforts came against the Big Ten's top hitting team. NU entered the series leading the conference in batting average (.325), homers (68) and hits (404). She held the Huskers to just two baserunners through five innings, but NU started to find success against Handley late in the game.

The first two batters — Mya Felder and Abbie Squier — in the seventh reached base on hits and Peyton Glatter knocked them in on a double. NU saw just 56 pitches through the first five innings, but increased Handley's output to 37 pitches over the sixth and seventh innings, and Billie Andrews just missed hitting a three-run homer on the game's final play.

Nebraska, which is playing in Columbus for the first time since 2015, and Ohio State will continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

