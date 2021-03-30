 Skip to main content
NU's Billie Andrews named Big Ten freshman of the week
topical

NU's Billie Andrews named Big Ten freshman of the week

  Updated
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 3.27

Nebraska's Billie Andrews sprints for third base after hitting a triple Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through what to expect and look for when Nebraska begins spring football next week. Also, updates on fans being allowed back at Husker sporting events and a hoops walk-on commitment from a guy with the last name Hoiberg. 

Nebraska's Billie Andrews was named Big Ten softball freshman of the week after leading the Huskers' offensive attack in a series win against Penn State.

Andrews, NU's starting shortstop, hit .667 in four games against the Nittany Lions, including two triples, one homer and six runs scored. She went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the second game of the series.

The Gretna graduate quickly raised her season batting average to .302 with her strong weekend. She leads the team in hits (16), triples (two), RBIs (12) and stolen bases (six).

Nebraska (9-7) took three of four games from Penn State. The Huskers will play four games at Rutgers beginning Friday.

 

