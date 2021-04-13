NU's Billie Andrews named Big Ten freshman of the week again

For the third straight week, Billie Andrews is Big Ten freshman of the week.

The Nebraska softball player earned the honor after helping lead the Huskers to a 3-1 series win against Illinois at Bowlin Stadium. The Gretna graduate went 4-for-11 with four RBIs and four runs scored.

She blasted two homers in the Huskers' 10-6 win against the Illini on Saturday.

Andrews is the fourth player in conference history to be Big Ten freshman accolades three straight weeks, joining Minnesota's Kendyl Lindaman (2017), and Michigan's Meghan Beaubein (2018) and Sierra Romero (2013).

For the season, Andrews leads all Big Ten freshman in hits (27), runs (20), homers (four), RBIs (19) and batting average (.342).

