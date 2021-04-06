 Skip to main content
NU's Andrews named Big Ten freshman of week again
NU's Andrews named Big Ten freshman of week again

Penn State vs. Nebraska, 3.27

Nebraska's Billie Andrews (right) celebrates with teammates Cam Ybarra (far left) and Tristen Edwards after hitting a three-run homer on March 27 at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's Billie Andrews was named Big Ten freshman of the week again after another strong four-game series.

The Gretna graduate went 7-for-14 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in four games against Rutgers. She went 4-for-5 in the series opener, becoming the first Husker freshman to record four hits in a game since 2011.

Andrews, who received weekly freshman accolades last week, is hitting .338. She leads the team in hits (23), runs (16) and RBIs (15).

Andrews became the second Husker to earn back-to-back league freshman honors, joining MJ Knighten (2014).

 

