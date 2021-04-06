NU's Andrews named Big Ten freshman of week again

Nebraska's Billie Andrews was named Big Ten freshman of the week again after another strong four-game series.
The Gretna graduate went 7-for-14 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in four games against Rutgers. She went 4-for-5 in the series opener, becoming the first Husker freshman to record four hits in a game since 2011.
Andrews, who received weekly freshman accolades last week, is hitting .338. She leads the team in hits (23), runs (16) and RBIs (15).
Andrews became the second Husker to earn back-to-back league freshman honors, joining MJ Knighten (2014).