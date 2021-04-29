Nursing school in the on-deck circle, NU's Riley and Unzicker make difficult decision to put softball behind them

Nebraska will honor its departing seniors after Sunday's series finale (11 a.m.) at Bowlin Stadium. It's a class that has persevered through a lot — withstanding the fallout from the summer investigation into the program in 2019 to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They stuck with it, and I hope that for them — and they may not understand it in their fullest now — but when you go through hard times and you go through adversity, and they can probably tell you about several different kinds of adversity from personal adversity to program adversity to the nation’s adversity," Revelle said. "There’s just a lot of things and the fact that they’re still standing and finishing and finishing strong, they own that. That’s in them, so that they can always draw on that strength."

Unzicker and Riley have been helping the team with their bats and leadership, and both are going into nursing for the same reason. They want to impact people's lives, much like how softball has impacted theirs.