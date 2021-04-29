Nursing school in the on-deck circle, NU's Riley and Unzicker make difficult decision to put softball behind them

It’s senior week, so Rylie Unzicker has been reminiscing.
Her first official game in a Nebraska softball uniform came against BYU in 2018, but Unzicker’s mind wanders a bit deeper. Her Big Red memories stretch to middle school when her older sister Madi suited up for Nebraska. Committing to NU before setting foot in high school was a big moment, too.
“I still remember that day I was an eighth grader, and coming into the locker room for an unofficial visit,” the Millard South graduate says. “I didn’t even know where I wanted to go to high school yet. Can you believe that?
“I’m sitting in a collegiate room and they’re asking me about scholarships. That decision definitely changed my life.”
The Huskers didn’t receive Ally Riley’s commitment until her sophomore year in high school, but they had the Oklahoma native’s heart much sooner.
“I was bound and determined that I was going to come here,” said Riley, who attended NU camps as a seventh grader and grew up idolizing former Husker catcher Ashley Guile.
Nebraska softball has played such an enduring part in their lives, and now Unzicker and Riley are among five seniors set to play their final home games when NU (16-16) hosts Maryland (14-18) in a four-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium.
They could have extended their softball careers. When COVID-19 struck last year, all spring sport athletes no matter their class were granted an extra year of eligibility, and Unzicker and Riley were among those who had something to think about.
Repeat their senior seasons in 2022 and likely maintain big roles on the roster? Or move past softball and focus on nursing school?
Unzicker, NU's starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, and Riley have decided to put their gloves away when this season is complete.
“Softball has been a 10-plus-year process,” said Riley, who has been splitting starts at catcher with junior Anni Raley. “The idea of something that’s been a part of my life more than half of my life and walking away from it, it’s surreal, and it’s definitely surreal having to leave my teammates because we love them so much.”
Sarah Yocom, who starts at first base, also will bypass the additional year. Tristen Edwards and Samantha Owen, who were seniors last year, took advantage of the extra year this spring and will run out of eligibility at season’s end.
Seniors Olivia Ferrell and Cam Ybarra, part of the class that includes Unzicker and Riley, can utilize a sixth season in 2022 and plan on doing so.
Edwards, Nebraska’s best hitter, knew immediately that she wanted to come back, NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. It can be a longer thought process for many others.
For one-time roommates Unzicker and Riley, they had to factor in academic work and graduation. After all, the timeline was set when they arrived in Lincoln — wrap up school and softball in four years. Both will graduate on May 8.
Riley will begin taking online nursing classes at Northwest Oklahoma State, which is located in her hometown of Alva, on May 17, and in-person classes in June. Unzicker has been accepted into Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha, and also has applied to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“Other people our age already have their nursing degree because they don’t play a sport,” said Unzicker, who is having her best season as a Husker (.286 batting average and .423 on-base percentage) after overcoming early shoulder injuries. “They’re allowed to get their degree while they’re in school, so we’re already two years behind everyone else.
"We have this opportunity to take another year, but then I’d have a whole another year of school that I wouldn’t need."
Said Revelle, "Next summer, Rylie could be a full-fledge nurse, so the clock is ticking."
Still, the decision to bypass a fifth season wasn't easy, Riley said.
"I definitely did a lot of praying about it and I definitely had to do some inner-searching within myself, because it has been such a big part of my life, wearing cleats and playing softball," she said.
Nebraska will honor its departing seniors after Sunday's series finale (11 a.m.) at Bowlin Stadium. It's a class that has persevered through a lot — withstanding the fallout from the summer investigation into the program in 2019 to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They stuck with it, and I hope that for them — and they may not understand it in their fullest now — but when you go through hard times and you go through adversity, and they can probably tell you about several different kinds of adversity from personal adversity to program adversity to the nation’s adversity," Revelle said. "There’s just a lot of things and the fact that they’re still standing and finishing and finishing strong, they own that. That’s in them, so that they can always draw on that strength."
Unzicker and Riley have been helping the team with their bats and leadership, and both are going into nursing for the same reason. They want to impact people's lives, much like how softball has impacted theirs.
"Weekends like this make you think so much of who you’ve become from this sport," Unzicker said. "I know we’re a little burned out, but the love of the game, these girls, that’s something that you won’t find again and that’s going to be hard to reciprocate in real life."
