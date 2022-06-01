NU softball's Ybarra adds biggest honor yet: All-America status

Nebraska softball player Cam Ybarra has collected several awards since wrapping up an impressive super-senior campaign.

The slugging second baseman, a captain on the Huskers' Big Ten Tournament champion team, earned first-team honors on both the All-Midwest Region and All-Big Ten teams shortly after NU's postseason run ended.

She raised the bar Wednesday, becoming the first Nebraska player to earn All-America softball honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association since 2016.

Ybarra is a third-team selection. She hit .365 this spring with 10 homers and 39 RBIs. She led Nebraska in hits (65), doubles (14) and triples (3), while ranking second on the team with a .646 slugging percentage.

Ybarra is the 17th player in NU history to earn All-America status, and is just the fourth Husker second baseman to earn the honor.

Of Ybarra's 14 doubles this season, none were bigger than the go-ahead smash she hit in the eighth inning of the Big Ten Tournament championship game, which the Huskers won 3-1 against Michigan on May 14.

Nebraska senior pitcher Courtney Wallace earned gold glove honors from the NFCA. Wallace didn't commit an error in 149 innings pitched this past season.

