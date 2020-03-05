NU softball team looks to build on Sunday wins during trip to Arizona

After picking up two big wins, the Nebraska softball team will head to Tempe, Arizona, for the ASU Invitational, which will begin Friday.

The Huskers (8-10) will play Oregon State (10:30 a.m.) and Wright State (12:30 p.m.) on Friday, Lehigh (3 p.m.) and Arizona State (5:30 p.m.) on Saturday and New Mexico State (11 a.m.) on Sunday.

Oregon State will enter the tournament 14-7, Wright State is 5-8, Lehigh is 6-4 and New Mexico State is 11-6. The Aggies opened the season with an 11-6 win against NU in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The host Sun Devils (16-6) are the best team in the field. They're ranked 17th in the NFCA Top 25. Third-team All-American Kindra Hackbarth leads the way with a .424 batting average.

Nebraska opened the Missouri Tournament last weekend with losses to Missouri and Wichita State, but the Huskers rebounded Sunday to run-rule the then-No. 21 Tigers before edging the Shockers.

Tristen Edwards continues her strong senior campaign. The outfielder is hitting .417 and leads the team in hits (25), homers (eight), doubles (seven), RBIs (16) and runs scored (23).

