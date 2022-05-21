NU softball notes: Instant replay comes into play in Stillwater; Billie Andrews hits 20th home run

STILLWATER, Okla. — Instant replay is now part of college softball.

The SEC utilized it this spring, and it's being used at every site in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle asked for two reviews during her team's 3-0 loss to North Texas in an elimination game Saturday in the Stillwater Regional.

The Huskers lost both challenges, and the first one came in a critical part of the game.

North Texas' Molly Rainey put a ball in play to the right side with two outs in the third. Nebraska first baseman Mya Felder and second baseman Cam Ybarra each initially went toward the ball before it became Ybarra's ball to get. Felder retrieved back to first base, caught the ball and fell forward with her foot on the bag. Rainey was called safe and a run scored on the play to give North Texas a 2-0 lead. The umpire said Felder's foot came off the bag.

Revelle challenged but the call was upheld.

"I really thought I saw our toe clip the bag, but the umpire said — and this is how it works — that they had inconclusive evidence, because their camera angles," Revelle said. "They just couldn't overturn it because they didn't have good enough evidence."

Error leads to big inning for OSU: A "micromoment" against Oklahoma State led to Nebraska having to crawl back through the elimination bracket.

The Huskers had a 2-1 lead on the host Cowgirls after 3½ innings. But a throwing error in the bottom of the fourth led to a four-run inning and big swing in momentum for No. 7 OSU.

OSU's Hayley Busby hit a one-out single and Julia Cottrill drew a walk. Kiley Naomi, the No. 9 hitter, hit a ball to shortstop Billie Andrews, but her throw to get the lead runner at third was off the mark. Busby scored to tie the game.

That turned the lineup over to Chelsea Alexander, who chopped a single to center field to break a 2-2 tie.

"Here's what I do know about this time of the year," Revelle said. "It's usually one play that really changes the constitution of a game. It comes down to just really to micromoments, and that was a micromoment that really changed the complexion of the game."

Katelynn Carwile added an RBI double to cap a four-run blitz in the fourth inning for the Cowgirls, who had eight hits over the final three innings after recording just three over the first three.

After NU took a 2-1 lead, Oklahoma State scored the game's next six runs.

"This time of year, errors, they eat you up, and they're like walks and hit by pitches and all those kind of things," OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. "When it happened, I was like, 'We have a chance to go,' and good things happened."

The seven runs surrendered to Oklahoma State were the most since an 11-8 win against Minnesota on Easter Sunday, which was 14 games ago.

Andrews reaches 20 club: Nebraska sophomore Billie Andrews hit a two-run homer run in the seventh inning against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

It was Andrews' 20th homer of the season.

The Gretna graduate became just the third player in school history to hit 20 in a season, joining Ali Viola, who hit a program-record 22 in 1998, and MJ Knighten, who hit 21 in 2016.

Andrews also became just the fourth player in program history to produce 50 hits, 50 RBIs and 50 runs scored in one season.

Monarch arms: Had it not been for an undisclosed injury to Jordy Bahl, two Papillion-La Vista graduates would be pitching in the same state in the NCAA Tournament.

Courtney Wallace, a senior, pitched for the Huskers in the Stillwater Regional. About 80 minutes away was Bahl, a freshman for the top-ranked Oklahoma, which is hosting its own regional.

Bahl, however, hasn't pitched since the end of the regular season.

Wallace was a senior and Bahl a freshman when Papillion-La Vista won a state championship in 2017.

