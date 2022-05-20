NU softball notes: Huskers' game-turning double play called by Ferrell; 'Loud' outs and Big 12 nostalgia

STILLWATER, Okla. — It's been well-established this spring that Nebraska can hit the long ball.

The Huskers have a program-record 75 home runs. But they also take a lot of pride in their defense, particularly in turning double plays.

The Nebraska softball team entered the postseason with 26 double plays turned on defense, which is the 12th-most in the country. No. 27 came Friday in an NCAA Regional contest against North Texas, and it was a big one.

The Mean Green, down 3-0 in the sixth inning, had two runners on with one out and a basher at the plate in Kailey Gamble, who has 16 homers.

Courtney Wallace, inserted into the game because of her prowess as a groundball pitcher, got Gamble to ground to Cam Ybarra at second, who flipped to Billie Andrews, who threw a laser to Mya Felder at first to end the inning.

"When I come in my job is to roll ground balls," Wallace said. "Double plays are just a plus. I know it fires everyone up going back on offense."

And it was Wallace's fellow senior pitcher who called it.

"As soon as I thought we were going to make the switch (replacing Olivia Ferrell with Wallace), I was like, 'All right, we're going to roll this double play,'" Ferrell said. "I knew automatically that it was going to happen."

'Loud' outs: A look at Friday's box score from Nebraska's 3-0 win may indicate the Husker offense didn't have its best game.

Nebraska (41-14) recorded six hits, including only one after the fourth inning. But the Huskers had a lot of "loud" outs, and NU coach Rhonda Revelle was pleased with the team's offensive approach.

One loud out occurred in the third inning when NU had runners on second and third with two outs. Sophomore Abbie Squier drilled a ball, but it was snagged by North Texas second baseman Mikayla Smith. Had the ball gotten by, NU would have had a 4-0 lead.

"The outs were loud, and I think it just kept carrying into the innings," Wallace said. "Today I felt like we just came out and struck first (NU scored two in the first inning) so the energy just stayed up the whole time."

In the crowd: Nebraska's first NCAA Tournament game since 2016 brought many down from Lincoln, including athletic director Trev Alberts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Big 12 nostalgia: Oklahoma State defeated Fordham 12-0 in the other game Friday in Stillwater, which sets up a 1 p.m. Saturday showdown between former Big Eight and Big 12 foes.

For Revelle, that means competing against a program she played against and coached against.

Even a blanket she took with her for the bus ride to Oklahoma rekindled some of those past days.

"My blanket is a Big 12 blanket, so it's only fitting that we're going to old Big 12 country," Revelle said Wednesday before the team departed for Stillwater. "It has been through a lot and as I was folding it up today, the first team I saw on there was OSU."

Nebraska and Oklahoma State last played in 2014.

It was a win against the Cowgirls in 2013 that made Revelle the winningest coach of any sport in school history.

Now Revelle aims to lead the Huskers to an NCAA Tournament win against the Cowgirls.

Quick hits: Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra had two of NU's six hits Friday to raise her batting average to .385. ... Ferrell became the first Husker pitcher to win 20 games since Kaylan Jablonski won 21 in 2018.

