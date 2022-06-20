NU softball coach Revelle receives one-year contract extension

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle has received a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

"Rhonda Revelle is a tremendous leader of our softball program and a great representative of the University of Nebraska," Alberts said in a statement. "In her three decades leading Nebraska softball, Rhonda has recruited and developed outstanding players who have made a great impact on the diamond.

"At the same time, her leadership and mentorship has helped the young women in our softball program grow and prepare to be successful in their professional lives after softball. We are proud that Rhonda will continue to lead our program for the next several years."

Revelle just completed her 30th season as Nebraska's head coach. The Huskers went 41-16, won their first-ever Big Ten title and appeared in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

"I am honored and humbled by the faith Trev Alberts has shown me and my staff as we continue to work toward returning Nebraska softball to its perch among the sport's elite," Revelle said in a statement. "We took a big step in our program development this year with our Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Revelle is 1,061-623 at Nebraska and has won more games than any other coach in Nebraska history. In total, Revelle has won eight conference titles while leading the Huskers to 21 NCAA Tournaments, three Women's College World Series appearances and 15 top-20 national finishes.

