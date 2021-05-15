Northwestern continues offensive fireworks against Husker softball team

In the first of two games, Northwestern turned baserunners into runs in a 9-1, six-inning victory against the Nebraska softball team on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.

The loss dropped Nebraska, which has lost five of six, to 21-21 with two games to play.

Seven of Northwestern's 11 hits came with runners on base, including six with runners in scoring position.

It was a much different outcome for the Huskers, who were only 1-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Lauren Boyd (4-3) earned the win for the Wildcats. She threw four innings and gave up only one run on four hits.

Senior Olivia Ferrell (10-11) took the loss, allowing seven runs in three innings.

Like it did Friday, Northwestern (28-14) posted a five-spot in the second inning to take early control. The Wildcats added two more runs in the third.

Game 2 of the doubleheader was to follow.

