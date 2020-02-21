No. 3 Sooners overpower Huskers to begin California tournament

The No. 3 Oklahoma softball team scored six runs in the first inning and four in the second in overpowering Nebraska 10-2 in five innings during the first day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday in Cathedral City, California.

The Sooners wasted little time in putting the pressure on NU (5-5). They loaded the bases in the first, setting up Lynnsie Elam, who hit a two-run double. Mackenzie Donihoo later doubled to right field to drive in two more runs against NU sophomore Courtney Wallace.

Freshman KP Pola hit her first career homer, a two-run shot to right, in the top of the second inning to get the Huskers on the board.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But OU responded with four runs in the bottom half, taking advantage on a throwing error and a wild pitch.

The Sooners finished with 10 hits. Shannon Saile and Brooke Vestal combined to limit NU to three hits.

Nebraska will play BYU at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0