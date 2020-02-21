No. 3 Sooners overpower Huskers to begin California tournament

The No. 3 Oklahoma softball team scored six runs in the first inning and four in the second in overpowering Nebraska 10-2 in five innings during the first day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday in Cathedral City, California.
The Sooners wasted little time in putting the pressure on NU (5-5). They loaded the bases in the first, setting up Lynnsie Elam, who hit a two-run double. Mackenzie Donihoo later doubled to right field to drive in two more runs against NU sophomore Courtney Wallace.
Freshman KP Pola hit her first career homer, a two-run shot to right, in the top of the second inning to get the Huskers on the board.
But OU responded with four runs in the bottom half, taking advantage on a throwing error and a wild pitch.
The Sooners finished with 10 hits. Shannon Saile and Brooke Vestal combined to limit NU to three hits.
Nebraska will play BYU at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
