No. 20 Razorbacks get offense rolling in weekend-closing win against Huskers

No. 20 Arkansas scored 12 runs over the first two innings and the Nebraska softball team was unable to recover in a 15-4, five-inning loss to close out the Troy Cox Classic on Sunday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Huskers finished 3-2 in the season-opening tournament.
Ryan Jackson's three-run homer highlighted a five-run first for the Razorbacks. They took control with seven runs in the second, including a two-run single from Jackson and a grand slam from Audrie LaValley. Both hits came with two outs.
You have free articles remaining.
Arkansas (4-1) finished with 18 hits. Sydney Parr had four and Jackson finished with five RBIs.
Rylie Unzicker, Peyton Glatter and Tristen Edwards each homered for the Huskers. For Edwards, it was her fourth homer of the tournament. The senior lead-off hitter went 7-for-16 (.438) with nine runs, two doubles and five RBIs in Las Cruces.
The longtime Nebraska coach celebrated a significant achievement Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Lindsey Walljasper (1-2) suffered the loss. The right-hander pitched 1⅔ innings and gave up 12 runs, including nine earned. Sophomore Courtney Wallace gave up three runs on 10 hits in 3⅓ innings.
Nebraska will next compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge next weekend in Atlanta. The Huskers will play Georgia Tech and Boston College.