No. 7 Florida uses three-run inning to pull away from upset-minded Huskers

No. 7 Florida scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 6-3 win against the Nebraska softball team on the final day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday in Cathedral City, California.

The Huskers (6-8) trailed 2-1 entering the top of the fifth before the Gators (16-2) padded the lead. A walk and a double put two runners on for sophomore Charla Echols, who hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field. After freshman Baylee Goddard reached on a one-out error, senior Jordan Roberts hit a two-run double.

Nebraska, run-ruled by Oklahoma and Washington earlier in the tournament, did not go away quietly against Florida.

Senior Tristen Edwards opened the game with a single and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.

Florida responded in the third inning on back-to-back RBI singles from senior Kendyl Lindaman and Echols.

Edwards also homered and finished with two RBIs.

Florida's Natalie Lugo (6-1) scattered four hits and struck out eight in picking up the win. Junior Ferrell (2-4) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks.

The loss capped a 1-4 weekend for the Huskers, who lost to No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Oklahoma and BYU and defeated Cal.

