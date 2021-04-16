No. 24 Gophers wipe out Huskers' big inning with walk-off victory

Nebraska had a big rally. Minnesota had a big finish.

MaKenna Partain's single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparked the No. 24 Golden Gophers to an 8-7, walk-off softball victory on Friday in Minneapolis.

The Huskers (14-11) trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before scoring six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead.

But the Gophers (20-5) scratched back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Partain singled through the right side to plate the tying run, and the winning run immediately followed on a throwing error on the play.

Friday's game was nearly three hours long and featured more than 300 pitches, 12 walks and eight errors.

After a quiet first three innings, Nebraska adjusted and broke through against Minnesota ace Amber Fiser, the 2019 Big Ten pitcher of the year. Junior Peyton Glatter got the Huskers on the board with an RBI hit in the fourth inning.