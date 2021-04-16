No. 24 Gophers wipe out Huskers' big inning with walk-off victory

Nebraska had a big rally. Minnesota had a big finish.
MaKenna Partain's single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparked the No. 24 Golden Gophers to an 8-7, walk-off softball victory on Friday in Minneapolis.
The Huskers (14-11) trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before scoring six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead.
But the Gophers (20-5) scratched back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Partain singled through the right side to plate the tying run, and the winning run immediately followed on a throwing error on the play.
Friday's game was nearly three hours long and featured more than 300 pitches, 12 walks and eight errors.
After a quiet first three innings, Nebraska adjusted and broke through against Minnesota ace Amber Fiser, the 2019 Big Ten pitcher of the year. Junior Peyton Glatter got the Huskers on the board with an RBI hit in the fourth inning.
The Huskers, down 3-1, loaded the bases in the top of the fifth and scored their second run on a fielder's choice groundout. Kaylin Kinney then knocked in Tristen Edwards and Glatter doubled in two runs on a full count and later scored on a Gopher error. NU sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
Minnesota was aided by nine walks, including two in the bottom of the fifth inning that helped the Gophers get two runs back.
Glatter, Brooke Andrews and Rylie Unzicker each had two hits. NU had 10 hits (nine off Fiser) against a pitching staff that ranks second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in ERA (1.65).
Edwards recorded her 48th career double, which ties a school record.
Sara Kinch had three hits for the Gophers.
Courtney Wallace (6-5) pitched 5 2/3 innings. She struck out five and walked seven while throwing 159 pitches. Olivia Ferrell came on in relief in the fifth inning before Wallace re-entered in the sixth and finished the game.
Nebraska lost for the first time this season when outhitting its opponent.
NU and Minnesota will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.