New Mexico State pitcher settles in to shut down Husker bats; NU goes 1-4 in Arizona

Matalasi Faapito struck out six and allowed only three hits in leading the New Mexico State softball team to a 4-1 win against Nebraska to close the ASU Invitational on Sunday in Tempe, Arizona.
Faapito overcame a shaky start. She opened the game with back-to-back walks before giving up an RBI single to junior Olivia Ferrell.
Faapito was locked in the rest of the way, allowing two singles and a walk over the final six innings.
Cam Ybarra and Brooke Andrews had the other hits for the Huskers, who went 1-4 in the tournament. NU (9-14) also lost to Oregon State (4-3), Wright State (6-4) and No. 15 Arizona State (7-3).
Lindsey Walljasper got the start in the circle. The sophomore right-hander allowed three hits on five hits and struck out one.
The Aggies (14-7), who defeated NU in the season-opener, scored a run in the third on a solo shot, and another on a triple in the fourth.
Ferrell gave the Huskers a strong relief outing, allowing one run on one hit while striking out four.
The Huskers will open their home schedule Saturday with games against Northern Colorado and North Dakota.