New mental approach, strikeouts and protein balls: How Liv Ferrell is rewriting her senior farewell

There's a book, "The Mental ABC's of Pitching," that Olivia Ferrell has in her bag. It even comes along on road trips.

It's a page-turner for pitchers, diving deep into the mental side of the game and how to manage the uncontrollable events.

And in the game of softball, there are a lot of them — an error in the field, a shaky strike zone, bad weather. …

Ferrell knows them well.

"I would kind of let that be my focus instead of just me," she says. "As a pitcher, sometimes you have to be a little bit about yourself because you're the one having to pitch every single pitch, and you can't be worried about what everyone else is doing."

The game can still throw some curveballs, but Ferrell is in more control than she's ever been. The Nebraska senior is having her best season on the diamond, and it's parlaying into the Huskers (35-13, 15-4 Big Ten) being in a position to land an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2016.

The Huskers' resurgence has ignited a lot of energy within the program, and the seniors, who will be playing their final home games this weekend — NU hosts Indiana beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium — have helped stage the rally.

That includes Ferrell, who could have departed after last season — her true senior season. The COVID-19 pandemic gave players another year of eligibility, and for Ferrell, it was an easy decision to come back as a super-senior.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything else," she said. "We had COVID for a year, and my season when I first got here I got injured a little, so this feels like really a true season for me, being out there and pitching a lot and really contributing.

"This was a great ending no matter what happens at the end."

Ferrell has always had the talent. There's a reason why coach Rhonda Revelle wanted the right-handed pitcher in Husker red as Ferrell pieced together a decorated prep career at Elkhorn South.

When she arrived at NU for the 2018 season, she contributed immediately, going 9-8 with a 4.35 earned-run average, though she was slowed by injury at the back part of the schedule.

Ferrell picked up valuable experience, but there was still a lot to learn. She wanted to be able to throw more innings, so she dug in deep in offseason workouts between her sophomore and junior seasons. That's also when Ferrell began to put more time in the mental approach to pitching.

"(In bullpen sessions), there's no stress, there is no batter, I can hit a spot all day," Ferrell said. "So I think we just worked on throwing through vision. A lot of strategy. Physically and just with skill, I can do what I need to do, but it was about outthinking hitters at a high level."

After going 3-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 28 appearances in 2020 (the season halted by COVID-19), Ferrell bounced back last year, finishing 10-11 with a 3.39 ERA over 117-plus innings.

Taking a "nothing to lose" approach to her senior year, Ferrell is dialed in more than ever. She's 18-6 with a career-best 2.16 ERA. She's attack both sides of the plate more, which is leading to a higher strikeout rate, and her 146 innings (and counting) are by far a career-best. She has tossed 15 complete games for a Nebraska team that is mathematically still alive for a Big Ten regular-season title.

"I think what this fifth year has allowed for her to do is to become who she really is, as a softball player and as a person," Revelle said. "We've lived some difficult years and the fact this year in that regard hasn't been difficult has allowed her to be herself. She's been able to use her energy to develop Liv."

And, yeah, Year 5 has been a lot of fun, Ferrell says.

She's embraced her captain role, said she has loosened up a little bit, and found out that she will be a grad assistant coach for the Huskers next season. And word is she makes some tasty energy-protein balls that have become the hot snack in the dugouts.

A snack provider, a mentor to the young players and a leading voice, Ferrell has expanded her pitching prowess, but more importantly for a team that was retooling its culture, she has expanded her presence in the program.

It's a big reason why when Ferrell told Revelle that she was coming back for a fifth year, Revelle said, "It was a huge day when she said yes. That was a big day for us."

Now a big season has followed. The Huskers are doing it with hitting, pitching and defense, but it started last summer when Ferrell and fellow senior pitchers and captains Courtney Wallace and Karlee Seevers got together and said, "Let's go for it."

It's a storybook ending for Ferrell, who could have taken part in senior day festivities last year but came back to rewrite her senior finish.

"This year, we're just like, 'No, we're going to do it, and we have the schedule and we have the girls and we have the opportunity,' so I think this has been very special, to be able to hopefully get us there (to the NCAAs) this year and kind of put a good cap on my career, and just get the program back on track," Ferrell said. "You always want to leave it better than you found it."

Briefly

Nebraska softball will host Fan Appreciation Weekend. The first 500 fans Friday will receive a free Nebraska softball water bottle.

Saturday's game is free admission for all attendees and will include senior day ceremonies. The first 500 fans Sunday will receive an NU softball pint glass.

