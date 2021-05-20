Nebraska's Edwards and Wallace receive all-region softball honors

Two Nebraska softball players were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-Midwest Region second team Thursday.

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named to the team for the second time in her career while junior pitcher Courtney Wallace earned all-region honors for the first time in her career.

Edwards, who was named a first-team selection by the Big Ten on Wednesday, batted .326 with seven doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 40 games. She was among the nation's leaders in on-base percentage at .583.

Wallace took a big leap in the circle this year. She finished 11-9 with a 2.86 earned-run average in 132 innings. Offensively she had 16 hits, including three doubles, one triple and one homer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0