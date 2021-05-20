Nebraska's Edwards and Wallace receive all-region softball honors

Two Nebraska softball players were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-Midwest Region second team Thursday.
Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named to the team for the second time in her career while junior pitcher Courtney Wallace earned all-region honors for the first time in her career.
Edwards, who was named a first-team selection by the Big Ten on Wednesday, batted .326 with seven doubles, seven homers and 17 RBIs in 40 games. She was among the nation's leaders in on-base percentage at .583.
Wallace took a big leap in the circle this year. She finished 11-9 with a 2.86 earned-run average in 132 innings. Offensively she had 16 hits, including three doubles, one triple and one homer.
A look back at Nebraska softball's past five seasons
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 9-14
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 21-31 (9-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: Illinois defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 31-23 (9-13 Big Ten)
How it ended: Michigan State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 24-29 (13-10 Big Ten)
How it ended: Penn State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 35-21 (13-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Missouri defeated the Huskers 9-0 in the championship game of the NCAA Columbia (Mo.) Regional.