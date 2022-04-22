Nebraska-Wisconsin softball schedule altered by inclement weather

Nebraska's chance to win a 19th straight softball game will wait a day.
Friday's series opener at Wisconsin was moved to noon Saturday because of inclement weather in the Madison area.
The Huskers and Badgers will now play a doubleheader Saturday. Sunday's series finale remains set for 1 p.m.
Nebraska (33-9, 13-0 Big Ten) has won 18 straight games, the program's longest win streak since NU won 23 straight in 2002.
Weather has adjusted a Husker series twice in three weeks now. Two weeks, ago NU and Michigan State played three games in two days in East Lansing.
