Nebraska-Wisconsin softball schedule altered by inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's chance to win a 19th straight softball game will wait a day.

Friday's series opener at Wisconsin was moved to noon Saturday because of inclement weather in the Madison area.

The Huskers and Badgers will now play a doubleheader Saturday. Sunday's series finale remains set for 1 p.m.

Nebraska (33-9, 13-0 Big Ten) has won 18 straight games, the program's longest win streak since NU won 23 straight in 2002.

Weather has adjusted a Husker series twice in three weeks now. Two weeks, ago NU and Michigan State played three games in two days in East Lansing.

Nebraska softball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

