Less than a week after Rhonda Revelle was reinstated, players from the 2019 team have voiced their concerns to the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative about the university's decision to keep the longtime softball coach.
The CAAI released a statement Friday in support of the players, and according to the release, the players have discussed boycotting fall practice, which is set to begin Sunday. No players were named in the release.
NU athletic director Bill Moos announced Revelle's reinstatement Sunday evening, one day before the start of fall classes.
According to the release, players wanted to break their "University-imposed silence Friday to share stories of mistreatment and harassment." Current and former players detailed numerous instances of concerning behavior by Revelle and others in the program, including allegations of persistent verbal and psychological abuse, intimidation, fat-shaming, excessive practice time, and disregard of injuries.
"People aren’t listening to us," an unnamed current softball athlete told the CAAI. "We’re not just concerned, we’re scared. How do they not see something is wrong?"
According to the CAAI, the team "united" to express their concerns in surveys they intentionally made anonymous for fear of retaliation.
The Journal Star learned on July 9 that Revelle was on paid administrative leave, an internal and external investigation was conducted and players and staff members were interviewed.
"Athletes revealed psychological and verbal abuse that included bullying, intimidation, derogatory name-calling, intrusions into athletes’ personal lives, and harassing text messages from the coach at all hours of the day," Friday's statement read. "The players were forced to rank each other regarding their perceived commitment to the team and bombarded with questions about their personal lives and romantic relationships. Several parents expressed concerned with the behavior and have contacted the University to complain.
"Athletes stated that the team regularly exceeded NCAA-imposed practice limits, a topic of concern across college sports in recent years, which has led to revised rules on athlete time demands. The young women indicated that practice calendars were routinely disregarded and they were pressured to falsely attest to forms verifying compliance with time limits. Athletes revealed that complaints about the excessive time demands or objections to signing off on practice hours had been met with punishment in the past."
According to the players, they were highly discouraged from seeking legal counsel during the investigation and administrators told them that the University represented them.
Friday's release quoted another unnamed player: "They told us there would be consequences if we talked to anyone about it. We were scared to speak."
Revelle has coach the Huskers for 27 seasons. She has led the program to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Women's College World Series showings. The last came in 2013.
Nebraska has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons. NU finished 21-31 this past season, its worst record since 1994.
