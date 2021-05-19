Nebraska softball lands two players on all-Big Ten first team

Nebraska's Tristen Edwards and Billie Andrews were named to the all-Big Ten softball first team Wednesday.

Edwards was named to the 18-player first team for the third time in her career. The senior right fielder was pitched around all season, yet still hit .326 with seven doubles, seven homers, and 17 RBIs in 40 games. Edwards led the Big Ten in walks (39) and hit-by-pitches (17), and her .583 on-base percentage was a school record.

Edwards, who returned for her fifth season, became the eighth player in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times.

Andrews, meanwhile, emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten, and the Gretna graduate became the first NU freshman to earn first-team all-conference honors from the Big Ten.

The shortstop hit .317 and led her team in hits (45), runs (32) and RBIs (31). She also hit seven homers.

Andrews also was named to the all-Big Ten freshman team, which also included Big Ten freshman of the year Jaeda McFarland of Maryland.

Michigan nearly swept the individual awards. Outfielder Lexie Blair was named player of the year, Alex Storako was a unanimous selection for pitcher of the year and Carol Hutchins earned top coaching honors.