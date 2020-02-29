Nebraska drops both games to open Missouri Tournament

The Nebraska softball team held down No. 21 Missouri's offense for five innings before the Tigers broke through in the sixth in a 7-1 win Saturday in the first of two games for Nebraska in Columbia, Missouri.

After Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the Missouri Tournament game, Rylie Unzicker's two-out single drove in Carson Fischer in the fifth inning to tie it.

The Tigers took control in the sixth, scoring five runs on five hits (including two doubles and a home run) while taking advantage of a Husker error.

Husker softball team set for Missouri tournament The Huskers (6-8) are coming off a 1-4 showing at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Three of those losses came against top-10 teams.

Olivia Ferrell (2-5) pitched all six innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits. She struck out three. Unzicker and Ally Riley both went 2-for-3.

The Huskers dropped the second game of the day, too, falling to Wichita State, 17-5.

Lindsey Walljasper, who also pitched 4 ⅓ innings, led Nebraska's eight-hit performance with a 3-for-3 outing at the plate. Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker both had two hits, while Samantha Owen finished with one.

Walljasper gave up three runs in two separate appearances in the circle. Courtney Wallace struggled in relief, allowing five runs (four earned) in 1 ⅓ innings.