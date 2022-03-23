Nebraska cancels midweek clash with Stanford due to inclement weather

The Nebraska softball team tried to dodge the inclement weather but ultimately pulled the plug on a midweek game against Stanford, slated for Wednesday.

The game was set to be a tune-up for the Huskers before they open the Big Ten slate this weekend against Michigan.

Stanford and Nebraska were originally scheduled to play Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium, but officials pushed the game back a day in hopes of better weather.

Clearly, that didn't happen.

Nebraska will travel to Ann Harbor, Michigan, to take on the Wolverines in a three-game series, which begins Friday.

Friday's game (5:30 p.m. first pitch) will be broadcast on FS1.

