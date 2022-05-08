Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers

Rhonda Revelle was emotional Sunday.

It marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.

Mya Felder hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to give the Husker softball team a 5-4 win over Indiana at Bowlin Stadium, giving the Huskers the series win.

“I’m happy for our players and proud of them,” Revelle said. “It’s not even about this game. It’s about all of it.

“There have been a lot of special seasons. But when you factor everything in, I don’t know if there has been one more special than this.”

Felder echoed the same message after the team swarmed her on the field after her game-winning hit.

“This team is just so much fun to play with,” she said. “We play together. We play for each other, and our off-the-field experiences contribute to our success on the field. It’s just so much fun to play with these girls.”

Felder’s at-bat aligned with the message the Huskers have had all weekend — keep fighting. She worked six pitches in her at-bat before hitting a line-drive single to center.

“We have been talking about it all week — just keep fighting,” Felder said. “Whether they score first or not, just keep fighting through your at-bats and every single pitch. That was key going through these eight innings, but all three games this weekend.”

Felder stepped up with the bases loaded and one out. Her confidence and patience got her through the at-bat.

“Mya is a fourth-year competitor,” Revelle said. “She’s not going to chase stuff out of the zone. She knew she was going to have to get a good pitch because they were not going to walk in a run.

“I thought she was very poised. I thought she was the competitor that we expect out of her and know she is.”

Nebraska scored the first two runs of the game before Indiana’s Brittany Ford responded with a three-run homer in the fifth.

But Billie Andrews blasted her team-high 19th home run of the season and Sydney Gray hit another one just two batters later. Gray’s homer was the team’s 74th of the year, a new school record.

“That is what this team has been about this year,” Revelle said. “They didn’t find that Friday. They just did what they do and that is what we talked about before the game yesterday: 'Just be who you are. You’ve got enough, just be who you are.' And that was awesome.”

Nebraska heads to the Big Ten Tournament with a first-round bye in hand. According to Revelle, there is no expectation besides playing their best.

“Our expectation is to play hard and fight for our lives from here on out and that’s what we have been doing,” she said. “(The expectations) don’t really change. I think if you keep your expectations like that and you go out and give everyone your best and you go for it, then you don’t have to change when you get down the line.”

