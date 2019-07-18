CHICAGO -- Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said Thursday that a determination on Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle's status should be "buckled up here shortly."
Revelle, who recently completed her 27th year with the program, has been on paid administrative leave since at least July 9.
"We've got people both internally and externally looking at some things that may have been of concern," Moos said during a break from Big Ten Football Media Days. "I don't like to break up the furniture unless I know there may be an issue, and I'm not sure of that at this point."
Moos addressed the Revelle matter with reporters for the first time since news broke earlier this month.
"We have a process where we go through the seniors and really the whole team and just review the experience they're having in the program and such -- we do that in all our programs," Moos said. "I've done these things before. Sometimes retention (of a coach) was the outcome, sometimes it wasn't."
Moos was asked if outgoing players voiced concern about Revelle following the season.
"Enough to look into it a little deeper," he said. "I want to make sure any decisions we make are based on accuracy."
Nebraska compliance officials have been meeting with more players and staff members within the last week, a source told the Journal Star.
As for Revelle, "I think she's doing well," Moos said. "I saw her the other day on an airplane. We're looking into some situations that occurred and trying to get a real good look at it before we make any moves. I think she's doing fine and hope we can get everything buckled up here shortly."
Moos played on the offensive line at Washington State in the 1970s, a different day and age for student-athletes. He said student-athletes generally get "a lot better care" in this day and age because of a variety of regulations.
"You don't even see a two-a-day football practice anymore," he said. "I remember going 14 straight back in the day, but that doesn't mean I was tougher or better."
"I have five children myself, two of them college athletes, and the (coaching) approach is different," he added. "Those who can't adjust as coaches ... are going to have problems."