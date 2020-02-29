Mizzou takes control late in win over Husker softball team
Mizzou takes control late in win over Husker softball team

  • Updated
The Nebraska softball team held down No. 21 Missouri's offense for five innings before the Tigers broke through in the sixth in a 7-1 win Saturday in the first of two games for Nebraska in Columbia, Missouri.

After Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the Missouri Tournament game, Rylie Unzicker's two-out single drove in Carson Fischer in the fifth inning to tie it.

The Tigers took control in the sixth, scoring five runs on five hits (including two doubles and a home run) while taking advantage of a Husker error.

Olivia Ferrell (2-5) pitched all six innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits. She struck out three. Unzicker and Ally Riley both went 2-for-3.

The Huskers played Wichita State in their second game.

Nebraska softball logo 2014

Missouri Tournament

In Columbia, Missouri

Saturday's results: Missouri 7, Nebraska 1; vs. Wichita State, 3 p.m.

Sunday's NU games: vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.; Wichita State, 12:30 p.m.

