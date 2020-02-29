Mizzou takes control late in win over Husker softball team

The Nebraska softball team held down No. 21 Missouri's offense for five innings before the Tigers broke through in the sixth in a 7-1 win Saturday in the first of two games for Nebraska in Columbia, Missouri.
After Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the Missouri Tournament game, Rylie Unzicker's two-out single drove in Carson Fischer in the fifth inning to tie it.
The Tigers took control in the sixth, scoring five runs on five hits (including two doubles and a home run) while taking advantage of a Husker error.
Olivia Ferrell (2-5) pitched all six innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits. She struck out three. Unzicker and Ally Riley both went 2-for-3.
The Huskers played Wichita State in their second game.
