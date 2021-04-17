Minnesota overpowers Huskers with arms, including a no-hitter, in softball doubleheader sweep

Minnesota delivered a hard-hitting reminder to Nebraska why it has one of the nation's top pitching staffs.
Autumn Pease didn't allow a hit in the No. 24 Golden Gophers' 2-0 softball win against the Huskers to open the day. Then senior Amber Fiser and sophomore Ava Dueck combined to shut the door on NU in a 9-0, six-inning win to cap a Saturday doubleheader sweep in Minneapolis.
Minnesota extended its winning streak against NU to 14 games. The Huskers' last win in the series came on March 29, 2015 (5-3).
After allowing six runs to NU in the fifth inning of Friday's series opener — an 8-7 walk-off win for Minnesota — the Gopher pitchers have combined to allow only three hits and zero runs over the next 15 innings. NU was just 2-for-39 in the two games Saturday.
The arm power has the Huskers (14-13) in danger of being swept. The four-game series will conclude at noon Sunday.
Pease (10-1), a junior and Idaho State transfer, allowed only one Husker to reach base (Kaylin Kinney on a walk) and struck out three. She faced the minimum 21 batters in her first career no-hitter. Her performance overshadowed a nice game by NU's Olivia Ferrell (8-7), who allowed only three hits and struck out four.
Minnesota (22-5), which has won eight straight, broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when pinch runner Macy Gill scored on a throwing error. Natalie DenHartog later added an RBI single.
Fiser (10-4), the 2019 Big Ten pitcher of the year, allowed only two hits and struck out four in five innings in the second game. Dueck pitched a perfect sixth inning.
The Gophers plated three runs in the fourth, and Sara Kinch's three-run homer in the fifth put the game out of reach. Minnesota, which leads the Big Ten in homers, ended the game via mercy rule on DenHartog's three-run blast in the sixth.
Kinney (0-1) suffered the Game 2 loss. The freshman allowed four runs over four innings as NU gave junior Courtney Wallace the day off after she threw 159 pitches Friday.