LSW's Smetter earns national honor as she gears up for Husker career

Ashley Smetter has been in the spotlight in the state's softball scene for years. On Wednesday, she was recognized nationally.
The recently graduated Lincoln Southwest slugger was named a third-team high school All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Smetter will play in college at Nebraska. She committed to Rhonda Revelle's program back in 2020, and will start hitting the field in September when the Huskers play an exhibition schedule.
Smetter, an infielder, led Lincoln Southwest to a Class A title last season, the program's second in the past four years.
A first-team Super-Stater in each of the past two seasons, Smetter led the way offensively for the Silver Hawks in many categories — batting average (.493), on-base percentage (.590) and hits (66).
Nebraska will play seven exhibition games at Bowlin Stadium this fall, beginning Sept. 22 against Nebraska-Kearney.
Hitting the right note: Meet the 2021 first-team softball Super-Staters
𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙙
In their own way, each member of this ensemble are artists on the softball diamond. Get to know each member of the band.
𝙍𝙪𝙗𝙮 𝙈𝙚𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩
𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣
𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝘾, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
𝙆𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙯, 𝙄𝙉𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨
𝘼𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙞 𝙇𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙄𝙉𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙙𝙖𝙢𝙨, 𝙄𝙉𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩
𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙙, 𝙊𝙁/𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩
𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙍𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙝, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙮 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨
𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙎𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝
𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙚𝙙𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙠, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣
𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖
𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖
𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙙, 𝙄𝙉𝙁, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩
