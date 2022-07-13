 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LSW's Smetter earns national honor as she gears up for Husker career

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.7

Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter connects for a walk-off base hit against Lincoln Pius X on Oct. 7, 2021, at Doris Bair Complex.

 Journal star file photo

Ashley Smetter has been in the spotlight in the state's softball scene for years. On Wednesday, she was recognized nationally.

The recently graduated Lincoln Southwest slugger was named a third-team high school All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Smetter will play in college at Nebraska. She committed to Rhonda Revelle's program back in 2020, and will start hitting the field in September when the Huskers play an exhibition schedule.

Smetter, an infielder, led Lincoln Southwest to a Class A title last season, the program's second in the past four years.

A first-team Super-Stater in each of the past two seasons, Smetter led the way offensively for the Silver Hawks in many categories — batting average (.493), on-base percentage (.590) and hits (66). 

Nebraska will play seven exhibition games at Bowlin Stadium this fall, beginning Sept. 22 against Nebraska-Kearney.

