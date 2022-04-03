Looking to help her fellow pitchers, Kinney does that and more as Huskers sweep Rutgers

Kaylin Kinney had not pitched four innings in a game yet in 2022 for Nebraska.

But on Sunday, she did that and more.

The sophomore threw five scoreless frames, with just one hit, for the first complete-game shutout of her career in the Husker softball team's 9-0, five-inning win over Rutgers at Bowlin Stadium.

“We have had her in a few relief situations where we have seen that out of her, but this is just the second game she has started,” NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. “The fact that she had a complete-game shutout was outstanding to see.”

The pitching was not all Kinney provided in the win. She blasted a three-run home run to put her team on the board in the second and delivered an RBI single later.

“I think starting that first inning and realizing that I got the first out and just settling in made me even more comfortable at the plate,” Kinney said. “Pitching just got everything working.”

Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace have been the two main pitchers this season for Nebraska. But those two threw in each of the last two games, so Revelle needed Kinney to shoulder some of the load Sunday.

“I’m always talking to them like, 'How you feeling?’ and 'I’m sorry,' and 'I’m working on it,’” Kinney said. “Us three just work so well together and I’m really grateful. They are my really close friends. So, to take some stress off them meant a lot.”

After a quiet Saturday, the Husker bats picked back up Sunday. Mya Felder hit her third homer of the year, and Cam Ybarra continued her career year with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

The Huskers have scored seven or more runs in six of the last 10 games.

“There have been some days where are hitting carries us and some our pitching does,” Revelle said. “But today it was a complete game. That’s really nice to see on Day 3 against the same team.

“We had a film session before we went to hit this morning and we worked hard to make some adjustments. Anytime you can score off some elite pitchers pretty quickly, that is a good sign.”

Nebraska has now won 10 in a row and is 5-0 in conference play. But the Huskers (25-9, 5-0 Big Ten) are still focused on each individual game.

“We are 1-0 today, that is how we are doing this thing,” Revelle said. “We are doing it one pitch at a time, one game at a time. I’m just going to think about Michigan State because they are next up.

“I think it’s even more enjoyable because you are not worried about the future. You are just enjoying the moment.”

Nebraska will put its winning streak on the line in East Lansing with three games beginning Friday.

